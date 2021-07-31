Saturday, July 31, 2021
‘Won’t allow entry in India for cricket related work’: Herschelle Gibbs claims BCCI trying to prevent him from playing in Kashmir Premier League

The Kashmir Premier League was conceived by Pakistani politician Shehryar Khan Afridi. It will have six teams, Overseas Warriors, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Rawalakot Hawks, Bagh Stallions, Mirpur Royals and Kotli Lions.

Herschelle Gibbs claims BCCI trying to prevent him playing in Pak's Kashmir Premier League
Herschelle Gibbs, former cricketer of the South Africa cricket team, has claimed that the BCCI is trying to prevent him from participating in the Kashmir Premier League. According to him, the BCCI has threatened him that he will not be permitted to enter India for any cricket related work in the future should he decide to participate in the cricket league in Pakistan.

The Kashmir Premier League was conceived by Pakistani politician Shehryar Khan Afridi. It will have six teams, Overseas Warriors, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Rawalakot Hawks, Bagh Stallions, Mirpur Royals and Kotli Lions. The teams will have five players from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir each. The matches are to be played in Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, Rashid Latif, former Pakistani cricketer, had made similar allegations. He said on Friday that the BCCI had warned that if former cricketers participate in the cricket league in Pakistan, then they will not be permitted to work in India in any capacity.

The allegations of Herschelle Gibbs, however, has drawn praise for the BCCI from unexpected quarters. Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena thanked BCCI for its decision.

Others have also praised the board for its decision.

It remains to be seen how the situation evolves. The BCCI is yet to comment on the matter.

