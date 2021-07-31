Herschelle Gibbs, former cricketer of the South Africa cricket team, has claimed that the BCCI is trying to prevent him from participating in the Kashmir Premier League. According to him, the BCCI has threatened him that he will not be permitted to enter India for any cricket related work in the future should he decide to participate in the cricket league in Pakistan.

The Kashmir Premier League was conceived by Pakistani politician Shehryar Khan Afridi. It will have six teams, Overseas Warriors, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Rawalakot Hawks, Bagh Stallions, Mirpur Royals and Kotli Lions. The teams will have five players from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir each. The matches are to be played in Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, Rashid Latif, former Pakistani cricketer, had made similar allegations. He said on Friday that the BCCI had warned that if former cricketers participate in the cricket league in Pakistan, then they will not be permitted to work in India in any capacity.

The allegations of Herschelle Gibbs, however, has drawn praise for the BCCI from unexpected quarters. Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena thanked BCCI for its decision.

Thank you @BCCI . It is not a political agenda but a rightful agenda, Mr Gibbs. https://t.co/6bY1nhoGkg — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 31, 2021

Others have also praised the board for its decision.

Might be insignificant issue for you, Mr. Gibbs. But for us, it’s a question of our identity. And, we don’t care if you don’t get to play in India. In fact, we’re proud of BCCI for taking this call. https://t.co/u3cF2ALnYZ — Rajgopal (@rajgopal88) July 31, 2021

Well done @BCCI this is what we accept from you. Kashmir is an integral part of India 🇮🇳 . @hershybru shouldn’t allow to be a part of any cricketing work in India. https://t.co/spFLZN8l3N — Abhishek singh 🇮🇳 (@Abhishek_bhp) July 31, 2021

It remains to be seen how the situation evolves. The BCCI is yet to comment on the matter.