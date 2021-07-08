Thursday, July 8, 2021
Hyderabad: Banjara Hills Police book AIMIM leader Majid Hussain for threatening police officials

In a statement, Police said that on July 6, the former mayor and others obstructed police personnel from performing their duty. The incident happened at a private plot in the Hakeempet area where Majid Hussain had reached and had reportedly threatened and verbally abused police personnel.

Senior AIMIM leader Majid Hussain booked for threatening police officials
AIMIM leader Majid Hussain booked for threatening a person and obstructing police officers from doing their duty Image: Screenshot from viral video)
On July 7, the Banjara Hills Police in Hyderabad booked two separate cases against former Mayor Majid Hussain. One case was registered for obstructing police personnel from doing their duty, and the second was registered based on a complaint about allegedly threatening a person. Hussain is now a corporator at Mehdipatnam division, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

In a statement, Police said that on July 6, the former mayor and others obstructed police personnel from performing their duty. The Police had received a complaint that some persons had tied cattle at a plot in Hakeempet. When the Police reached the spot, Hussain and few others tried to stop them.

Hussain had reportedly threatened and misbehaved with the police officials at the scene, following which a sub-inspector at the scene filed a complaint. An FIR was registered under Section 352 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. A video of Hussain talking aggressively to the cops has been making rounds on social media platforms.

Later, one Nikhil Reddy filed a complaint against Hussain that he trespassed into his land and threatened him. An FIR was registered in the case under Sections 447, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

‘Investigation is underway’

OpIndia reached out to SHO Shiva Chandra of Banjara Hills Police Station to get details of the case. He said that Police had received a complaint in a matter. When they reached the spot, Majid Hussain tried to intervene on behalf of one of the parties involved. “I stopped him and resisted him. He used abusive language against Police personnel and the other party. Two cases have been registered against him. The investigation is underway.” He further added that arrests would be made once the investigation is complete.

