Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid his tributes to Naxal sympathiser, and Elgar Parishad-Bhima Koregaon violence accused Stanislaus Lourduswamy, popularly known as Stan Swamy, saying his alleged sacrifices and “invaluable contribution” to society will always be remembered.

According to the reports, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Thursday attended a memorial service that was held to honour Stan Swamy, who was accused of conspiring with left-wing terrorists to create unrest in the entire country and to overpower the democratically elected government.

Paying his tributes, Hemant Soren compared the deceased Naxal sympathiser to tribal legend Birsa Munda to claim that Jharkhand never lagged behind when it comes to making sacrifices, whether it was Birsa Munda or Father Stan Swamy. The Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said people like Stan Swamy would be remembered for their “invaluable contribution to society”.

The Jharkhand CM even shared the images from the memorial service from his Twitter handle, praising the deceased Naxal sympathiser and violence accused Lourduswamy with the famous poem of Ravindranath Tagore.

जहां मन में भय न हो, और ऊंचा हो भाल

जहां ज्ञान हो मुक्त,

जहां संकीर्ण दीवारों में न बंटी हो दुनिया

जहां सत्य की गहराई से निकलते हों शब्द सभी,

जहां दोषरहित सृजन की चाह में,

अनथक उठती हों सभी भुजाएं,

जहां रूढ़ियों के रेगिस्तान में खो न गई हो,

तर्क-बुद्धि-विवेक की स्वच्छ धारा

— Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) July 15, 2021

Stan Lourduswamy, commonly known as Stan Swamy, was an undertrial prisoner in the Elgar-Parishad Bhima Koregaon violence case and died last week at a Mumbai private hospital due to age-related illness. He was 84.

Stan Swamy, an Indian Roman Catholic Jesuit priest, had been involved in anarchic activities for quite some time. However, his anti-India activities came to the fore after his role in the Elgar Parishad in 2018 surfaced during the investigation.

According to the NIA, Stan Swamy was a key conspirator in the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case of 2018, which witnessed violence, stone-pelting, and arson at Shaniwar Wada in Pune.

Hemant Soren wants people to draw inspiration from Naxal sympathiser Lourduswamy

Hemant Soren also said that the next generation “will draw inspiration from” the life of Stan Swamy, who, according to him, always remained sensitive to the cause of the Dalits, the deprived and the tribal society.

“Had a personal meeting with Father Stan Swamy. It was not known then that he has been drawing an indelible mark in his lifetime… His life was not easy. And he was not an ordinary person either. During his lifespan, he showed a way to the people and impressions of work done by people of such stature never fades,” Hemant Soren claimed while addressing a memorial meeting at Namkum to pay respect to Swamy.

Arch Bishop of Ranchi Theodore Mascarenhas, Auxiliary Bishop Telosfer Billung and several others had attended the event to pay respects to the deceased far-left ‘activist’, accused of plotting against his own country. Strangely, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has chosen to honour a Maoist sympathiser despite the fact that the state has been one of the worst affected regions due to Left-wing extremism.

This is not the first time that Hemant Soren has been extremely vocal about his open support from Naxal sympathiser Stan Swamy.

Earlier, following the death of Stan Swamy, Hemant Soren had tweeted in support of Stan Swamy by claiming that the central government should be held accountable for the “absolute apathy” towards him.

“Shocked to learn about the demise of Father Stan Swamy. He dedicated his life to working for tribal rights. I had strongly opposed his arrest & incarceration. The Union government should be answerable for absolute apathy and non-provision of timely medical services, leading to his death,” Soren had tweeted, inviting a massive uproar on the social media platform.