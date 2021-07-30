Friday, July 30, 2021
Updated:

Kangana Ranaut calls Mamata Banerjee ‘Tadaka’, says ‘BollyDawood’ will now project her as a goddess

"Javed and Shabana will now host smaller meetings in BollyDawood, and tell the Khans to pressurise other actors through the production houses to turn 'Tadaka' into a goddess. but I will expose everyone", said Kangana Ranaut.

OpIndia Staff
Kangana Ranaut calls Mamata Banerjee as Tadaka
Kangana Ranaut hinted that Mamata Banerjee's meeting with Javed and Shabana was probably a strategic plan to use Bollywood to project a whitewashed, positive image of the Bengal CM
9

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut who was banned on the micro-blogging platform Twitter continues to entertain her fans through her other social media accounts. 

In her latest post, Ranaut referred to the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as ‘Tadaka’-a a female Asura from Ramayana. Sharing a picture of controversial lyricist Javed Akhtar and his wife Shabana Azmi with Mamata Banerjee, Ranaut remarked that the three met for a strategic meeting.

“Yesterday Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar met the Chief Minister of West Bengal who is popularly known as Tadaka for a strategic meeting and will now host smaller meetings in BollyDawood, pressurize the Khans who will then take everyone from a small to a big artist in their network to turn ‘Tadaka’ into a goddess,” she said in her social media post.

“BollyDawood” was Kangana’s sly on the Mumbai movie industry where many bigwigs are allegedly linked with mafia Dawood Ibrahim. She was hinting that it is possible the ‘Dawood’-linked actors will pressurize everyone in the industry to run promoted campaigns for Mamata and create a positive image for her nationwide.

Kangana Ranaut’s Facebook Post

“But I will expose every anti-national, be careful,” warned Ranaut. 

Reportedly, Mamata Banerjee while Akhtar was addressing the media, asked him to compose a ‘Khela Hobe’ song for her party Trinamool Congress. 

“Khela hobe se aapko ek gaan banana hai (you have to compose a song on khela hobe),” she said. 

Banerjee arrived in New Delhi on Monday for a five-day visit, after being re-elected as the West Bengal Chief Minister for the third time.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

