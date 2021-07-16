The chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday held the wedding of his three adopted daughters in a simple ceremony in Vidisha.

Chouhan and his wife were seen performing the ritual of ‘Kanyadaan’ during the wedding of their daughters at a temple in the city.

About 20 years ago, Chouhan and his wife had vowed to take care of seven girls and two boys who were raised in Sundar Seva Ashram in Vidisha. Since then, Chouhan has taken care of all their expenses, including their education.

Chouhan has so far already married off four girls and a boy out of his adopted children. On Thursday, he married off three daughters –Radhan, Suman and Priti, in accordance with all the customs and rituals at the famed Badh Wale Ganesh temple in Vidisha.

The chief minister and his wife, Sadhna Singh, reportedly became emotional at the time of marriage and bestowed their blessings on the newly-wed couples.

Chouhan had shared the video of him performing ‘Kanyadaan’ during the wedding of his three daughters on Twitter. “Today my three daughters are stepping into a happy future, this is a day of utmost auspiciousness and good fortune for every father,” he tweeted.

आज मेरी तीनों बेटियां अपने भावी मंगलमय जीवन में प्रवेश कर रही हैं,यह दिन हर पिता के लिए अत्यंत शुभत्व और सौभाग्य का दिन होता है।



अंतर्मन में द्वंद्व चल रहा है कि यह अधिक प्रसन्नता का दिन है या उनके विदा होने से होने वाले सूनेपन से मन विचलित है।



“A big responsibility is going to be fulfilled today. I was a Member of Parliament when I adopted these girls. I am happy that three of my daughters are getting married today,” he said.

The chief minister of Madhya Pradesh also planted three saplings on the occasion of his daughters’ wedding.

“Sometimes, I will sit in the shade of these trees and remember my daughters. Sometimes, I will have tea with them. May my daughters always be happy, this is the blessing of this father,” Chouhan tweeted.

In an interview with ANI, Chouhan revealed the time when he adopted the three girls. He said it was in 1998 when he adopted the girls when they were mere infants.

“They had no guardian, so I decided to adopt them. Sadhna ji brought them up with great love and today we have these daughters married. I am very happy,” Chouhan said.