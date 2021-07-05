Just as the two-day Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly commenced, 12 BJP MLAs have been suspended for one year for allegedly heckling and using unparliamentary language against speaker in-chair Bhaskar Jadhav.

As per a Loksatta report, BJP MLAs Parag Alvani, Ram Satpute, Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Shirish Pimple, Jayakumar Rawal, Yogesh Sagar, Narayan Kuche and Kirti Kumar Bagdia have been suspended from the House.

Speaker in-chair Bhaskar Jadhav claimed that the opposition created an uproar during the session and tried to pull mics when they were not happy with the response given by the ruling government. He also said that some opposition leaders came on the stage like ‘goons.’

This forced the Speaker to adjourn the proceeding, however, accusing the opposition of using abusive language against him, Jadhav further alleged, “When the House was adjourned, opposition leaders came to my cabin and abused me in front of LoP Devendra Fadnavis and senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil.”

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in an address to the media claimed that they had suspected his move by the MVA to reduce the numbers in the House. Denying all the accusations, “The government has created a story out of the incident and suspended 12 of our MLAs. Our MLAs didn’t abuse the Speaker. There were some heated arguments but our senior member Ashish Shelar on behalf of all MLAs apologised to the Speaker in-Chair Bhaskar Jadhav. Later, the government came up with this plan to suspend our MLAs. We will continue our fight,” informed Fadnavis to the media.

Reacting on the suspension, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said, “This government has put Taliban to shame. Inside the Speaker’s chamber, abusive language was used by Sena MLAs. Even then, we apologized in respect of the Chair. Shiv Sena ke logo main mera saamna karne ki himmat nahi. I was just trying to correct the wrong facts stated by Chhagan Bhujbal with regards to PM Modi.”

As per reports, the opposition created an uproar at the Maharashtra assembly over the OBC issue when the Speaker in-chair Bhaskar Jadhav didn’t give them enough time to speak on the issue.

The BJP sought to bring an adjournment motion to conduct a detailed discussion over the issue of pending public service commission exams and appointments of eligible candidates, but the request was turned down by the Council chairman.

Meanwhile, BJP Maharashtra has vowed to continue their fight against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.