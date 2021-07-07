Maharashtra: Police officer accuses Parambir Singh of corruption, writes to CM and DGP

Problems and controversies seem to be mounting for former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh as accusations of corruption and abuse of power keep surfacing against him. In an exclusive interview to Republic TV, serving officer S Nipunge has accused Singh of not just corruption but falsely trapping him in a case of suicide.

Nipunge is currently posted as ACP of Nashik rural area, as per the Republic TV report.

Param Bir Singh’s nexus at Bhiwandi

Nipunge accused Param Bir Singh of corruption when he was posted as ACP Bhiwandi Traffic, Thane a few years back. It is during this period that Nipunge tried to expose Singh’s illegal activities when he was not just transferred but also trapped in a false case of abetting suicide.

“Bhiwandi houses many godowns which resulted in multi-axle vehicles traversing the area. Subsequently, these vehicles were barred from entering during the daytime. However, when I was posted there I noticed perpetual traffic jams in the area and began investigating the matter. While taking statements of the driver, I got to know that they were made to pay some amount against a false receipt. I was soon asked by DCP to stop taking these statements as it might irk the CP (Param Bir Singh) and I would be transferred. After three days I received my transfer order,” Nipunge narrated.

False case of suicide

Nipunge then said that Param Bir Singh was already rattled by then and accused him in a case of suicide of a female constable Subhadra Pawar in 2017 to “fix him”.

“The female constable had an affair with another constable who was fooling around with her. She came to me as my sister and the constable belonged to my village. I asked her to file a complaint. Soon after, she was found dead. Surprisingly, I was named accused in the case just because I had a conversation with her,” narrated Nipunge.

He further revealed that the constable’s death by suicide made it to the news first and then was the post-mortem done. Nipunge who has access to the photos of suicide asserts that it was a case of murder and not suicide. He accused Param Bir Singh of having a nexus and portraying murders as suicide with the help of it.

Nipunge in a shocking revelation said, “Dr Gadge who conducted the female constable’s post-mortem and declared it suicide by hanging was the same who made Mansukh Hiren’s post-mortem report and had declared death by drowning.”

He said everytime a controversial suicide case comes to the fore- be it of Sushant Singh Rajput, Isha Salin, Mansukh Hiren or this constable, one can find Singh involved.

After being denied bail and facing suspension, Nipunge claims to have done a sting operation on Singh’s ‘right-hand man’ Kale after his release who reportedly has been caught on camera saying that whoever comes in Parambir Singh’s way will land in trouble an is ‘cleared off’ so he should not mess with Parambir Singh.

Nipunge who says he has submitted these videos along with the complaint revealed that Kale confessed about Singh’s corruption, involvement in illegal activities, and his nexus during the conversation.

When asked why he took so long to file a complaint, Nipunge said that his arrest and suspension had adverse effects on his family. His elder daughter slipped into depression and his mother also expired. When he was released, Singh was still in Thane and no officer could go against him.

Nipunge also accused Singh of giving officers a posting of desire by accepting bribes. “He has been involved in illegal activities more than performing fundamental duties,” the serving officer concluded.

While Nipunge has sent his complaint to the Chief Minister, Home Minister, Nashik police station and DG, an FIR is yet to be registered.

Singh was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner following the Ambani bomb scare case in February this year. As the case got murkier, Singh wrote a letter against former home minister Anil Deshmukh, alleging that the home minister had asked police officials to collect Rs 100 crores every month from Mumbai’s business owners.