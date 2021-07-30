Friday, July 30, 2021
Shiv Sena workers arrested for thrashing delivery boy in Mumbai, two on the run: Here is what happened

Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Nineve, who was present at the office at that time, approached near Sharma and stepped on the delivery parcels. As the complainant asked Nineve to take care of the parcel, the Shiv Sena leader started abusing him. The arguments between the two escalated, and Nineve with five other Shiv Sena workers assaulted Sharma, the police said.

Six Shiv Sena workers accused of assaulting delivery agent in Mumbai/ Image Source: ANI
The Maharashtra police arrested four Shiv Sena workers, including a leader, for assaulting a delivery boy in the Kandivali area of Mumbai.

According to the reports, on Thursday, an e-commerce delivery agent Rahul Sharma, resident of Jai Hind Chawl, Poisar Kandivali East, registered a complaint against Shiv Sena leaders in Samta Nagar Police Station.

In his complaint, Rahul Sharma said that he worked as a delivery person for an e-commerce site. He detailed that when he had gone to the Poisar area to deliver a parcel, it started raining heavily. So he took shelter under the shade outside the Poisar Shivaji Maidan branch office of Shiv Sena, the complainant said.

A case has been registered against six members, out of which four have been arrested. Two Shiv Sena workers have been on the run, the police said.

The police added that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the six Shiv Sena workers. “Four accused are arrested while two are still absconding. Further investigation in the case is underway,” the Maharashtra police said.

