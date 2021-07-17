Saturday, July 17, 2021
Media quotes sources to claim Yediyurappa may resign, Karnataka CM denies

On Saturday (July 17), several media publications had erroneously claimed that BJP leader BS Yediyurappa offered to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

OpIndia Staff
Media spreads rumours about the resignation of Yediyurappa. Here is the truth
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo Credits: Deccan Herald)
A day after Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rumours began to spread about the possible resignation of the heavyweight BJP leader.

On Saturday (July 17), several media publications had erroneously claimed that BJP leader BS Yediyurappa offered to resign as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. While attributing the reports to unknown sources, media houses alleged that Yediyurappa had cited health concerns behind his decision to resign. India TV, which made such claims, wrote, “Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday offered to resign on health grounds. According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted the resignation of the Karnataka chief minister.”

Screengrab of the article by India TV

ABP News also made such dubious claims. “Sources have informed ABP News that CM BS Yediyurappa has presented the proposal to resign citing age and health-related reasons. He will continue to deny the reports till the development is finalised, they added,” it wrote.

Screengrab of the news report by ABP News

BS Yediyurappa clears the air surrounding his resignation

While speaking to reporters at the Karnataka Bhavan, the CM said, “Not at all. Not at all…There is no truth in the rumour…Yesterday, I met the Prime Minister and discussed in detail about the development of the State. I will again come back to Delhi in the first week of next month and discuss in detail. There is no value for that news (regarding change of guard in the State).”

BS Yediurappa has been at the forefront of backlash from his own party members including Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar and AH Vishwanath. They have accused the CM of corruption and allowing interference by his son Vijayendra in the administrative affairs of the State. They have demanded his resignation, while flouting warnings of disciplinary action. In his defence, he expressed his willingness to resign whenever the party asks him to quit.

Searched termsYediyurappa resigns
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

