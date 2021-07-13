Navjot Singh Sidhu’s political saga: Is he shifting to AAP, again?

On July 13, while quoting a tweet by AAP Punjab, Congress Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu praised the opposition party and said that they had always recognised his vision and work for the state of Punjab. He said, “Our opposition AAP has always recognised my vision & work for Punjab. Be it Before 2017- Beadbi, Drugs, Farmers Issues, Corruption & Power Crisis faced by People of Punjab raised by me or today as I present “Punjab Model” It is clear they know – who is really fighting for Punjab.”

He also shared a video clip in which AAP leaders were inviting him to join AAP after he left BJP in 2016. He had joined Congress and won the 2017 election from Amritsar East which was represented by his wife with BJP seat till 2016. Notably, Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders have been pursuing Sidhu for a long time. In 2020, it was reported that Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal had said Sidhu was welcome to join the party. Even in June 2021, there were reports that AAP has been trying to get Sidhu onboard.

AAP leader had urged Sidhu to talk about the electricity problem

Punjab has been facing a severe electricity crisis for the past few weeks. Aam Aadmi Party has alleged on July 12 that Congress has been collecting funds from private thermal plants and ignoring the electricity crisis. AAP leader Bhagwant Mann had urged Navjot Singh Sidhu to talk about the issue on his social media accounts as CM Capt Amarinder Singh is unable to take the necessary steps to revoke the contract from the under-performing private thermal plants.

.@sherryontopp Saab, If not anything else, we hope you could bother to at least tweet on the issue as you are used to.



── @BhagwantMann (State President & MP) https://t.co/QmCJ3nhnF7 pic.twitter.com/wjqecQIWSj — AAP Punjab (@AAPPunjab) July 12, 2021

Sidhu’s continuous attack on CM

Notably, Sidhu has been attacking Punjab CM Amarinder Singh for a long time. He had resigned from the Punjab Cabinet after he was removed from the local bodies portfolio in 2019. He had attacked CM over inaction in incidents of sacrilege in 2015 and police firing that followed the incident. CM Singh had called the continuous attack “total indiscipline” by the elected member of the assembly.

Netizens speculate Sidhu may join AAP

After his tweet, netizens have started speculating if the tweet means there is something cooking between Sidhu and Aam Aadmi Party. Interestingly, National Spokesperson, Congress, Jaiveer Shergill published a tweet with a couplet by Iqbal that reads, “Na rakh umeed-e-wafa kisi parinde se, jab par nikal aate hain to apne bhi aashiyana bhool jaate hain. (Do not expect loyalty from a bird, when feathers grow, they forget their own home.).”

“ना रख उम्मीद-ए-वफ़ा किसी परिंदे से,जब पर निकल आते हैं तो अपने भी आशियाना भूल जाते हैं|” (इकबाल) — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) July 13, 2021

Others speculated that he may shift to AAP soon as he is not getting enough importance in Congress.

It is still unclear if Sidhu would shift to AAP for the upcoming elections or not. However, going by his history of shifting his party during assembly elections, it is quite possible that he would try his hands while contesting from AAP.