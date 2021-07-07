NCP leader Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law Girish Chaudhary has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case pertaining to a land deal in Pune’s Bhosari.

After being questioned by the agency for 13 hours till late night on Tuesday at the ED office in Mumbai, Chaudhary was arrested by the agency, and he was produced before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.

As per an ANI update, Chaudhary will be in custody till July 12 for further interrogation.

In 2017, Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau had registered a case against Eknath Khadse, his wife Mandakini, Girish Chaudhary and the landowner Abbas Aqani after finding irregularities in a 2016 Pune land deal.

When a part of Devendra Fadnavis-led Cabinet, there were allegations against Khadse for misusing his official powers to facilitate the purchase of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) government land by his family in the Bhosari area of Pune.

The 3.1 acres of land which cost Rs 30 crore was purchased for Rs 3.75 crore, as per reports.

Following the allegations, Khadse had resigned from the cabinet and then the BJP only to join NCP in 2020. Khadse refuting the allegations had claimed that he had received a clean chit from the ACB in 2018. Khadse also alleged that he and his family are being heckled for quitting BJP and joining the Nationalist Congress Party.

Advocated Asim Sarode who is fighting a case against Khadse in Pune court has reported the possibility of Khadse and his wife also being arrested.