Won’t hold live streaming of Chardham Yatra because it is not written in the Vedas: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

The chief minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami today said the live streaming of the Char Dham Yatra won’t be held as it is not mentioned in the Vedas. The decision came in the wake of the High Court directive, asking the state government to put a stay on Char Dham Yatra this year and ensure live streaming of the yatra for the devotees.

#WATCH | "After taking into account all the suggestions, we have decided not to hold live streaming of Chardham Yatra as it is not written in the Vedas. We are also going to file an affidavit in the High Court in this regard," says Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. pic.twitter.com/vorM8vsFWV — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2021

The meeting of the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board, chaired by Uttarkhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami decided against live streaming of religious ceremonies performed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the four shrines. The leaders in the meeting reportedly argued that the live streaming would violate the sanctity of the rituals performed inside the sanctum sanctorum.

The decision was taken after the Uttarakhand High Court directed the state government to ensure that ceremonies carried inside the sanctum sanctorum of the four shrines are live-streamed for the devotees.

As per the state government’s press release after the meeting, the live streaming of only the outer premises of the shrines would be possible.

“The opinion of all the board members, priests of shrines and other organisations have been received on the issue. The government will apprise the High Court about the opinion,” Tourism Minister and vice-chairman of the board Satpal Maharaj said after the board’s meeting held on Friday.

चारधाम देवस्थानम बोर्ड की आज मुख्यमंत्री जी की अध्यक्षता मे बैठक हुई।मुख्यमंत्री जी ने स्पष्ट किया कि हम सेवा,सहयोग और सबकी शंकाओं का निवारण करते हुए ही काम करेंगे।लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग के बारे में स्पष्ट किया गया कि सभी सदस्यों के विचारों को संकलित करके हाईकोर्ट को प्रेषित किया जायेगा pic.twitter.com/6pX6XWw13x — Satpal Maharaj (@satpalmaharaj) July 16, 2021

Earlier this month, after the Uttarakhand High Court put a stay on Char Dham Yatra and directed the government to ensure the rituals are live-streamed, the Uttarakhand Advocate General (AG) referred to Char Dham priests to state that Hindu Shastras do not permit live streaming of rituals.

Objecting to Advocate General’s submissions, the court in its July 8 order observed that India is a democratic country ruled by the law and not by ‘Shastras’.