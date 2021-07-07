Wednesday, July 7, 2021
HomeNews ReportsPunjab: Army sepoys Harpreet Singh and Gurbhej Singh arrested for spying, selling strategic documents...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Punjab: Army sepoys Harpreet Singh and Gurbhej Singh arrested for spying, selling strategic documents to Pakistan’s ISI

According to the police, Harpreet and Gurbhej have together shared images of more than 900 classified documents in the last six months with Ranvir, who relayed the information to Pakistan’s ISI.

OpIndia Staff
Punjab: 2 sepoys arrested for selling classified information to Pakistan's ISI
Two soldiers arrested for alleged links with Pakistan's drug racket, ISI/ Representational image, Source: DNA
6

On Tuesday, the Punjab Police arrested two soldiers for their involvement in an alleged cross-border espionage network and conspiring with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

According to the reports, the Punjab police busted the espionage network with the arrest of two Army personnel — Sepoy Harpreet Singh and Sepoy Gurbhej Singh. The 23-year-old Sepoy Harpreet Singh from Amritsar was posted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag and belonged to 19 Rashtriya Rifles, and 23-year-old Sepoy Gurbhej Singh from Tarn Taran was working as a clerk in Kargil and belonged to 18 Sikh Light Infantry.

The Punjab Police said both the accused have been charged with spying for Pakistan’s ISI, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Official Secrets Act. Harpreet Singh had joined the Army in 2017, while Gurbhej Singh had joined in 2015.

In a press statement, Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said the Jalandhar Rural Police, led by SSP Naveen Singla, had received confidential information related to the deployment and functioning of the Indian Army from a cross-border drug smuggler named Ranvir Singh, who was arrested earlier in May.

During the interrogation, Ranvir had admitted that he had obtained the documents from Harpreet. Both Harpreet and Ranvir belong to the same village and were known to each other.

The two Sikh soldiers provided classified information to Pakistan: Punjab Police

The DGP said that Ranvir motivated and lured Sepoy Harpreet Singh with financial benefits for sharing defense-related classified documents. Harpreet then involved his friend Sepoy Gurbhej in activities of espionage for monetary benefits, said DGP Gupta. He said that as Gurbhej was working as a clerk at the 121 Infantry Brigade Headquarters in Kargil, he had access to Indian Army documents containing strategic information regarding movement, deployment and other activities.

According to police, the two Gurbhej and Harpreet together shared images of more than 900 classified documents for the last six months with their accomplice Ranvir, who relayed the information to Pakistan’s ISI.

The DGP said Ranvir Singh collected classified documents from Harpreet and sent them to either the Pakistan ISI operatives directly or via another operative named Gopi, who has been identified as the main drug smuggler from Dauke village in Amritsar.

Gopi has extensive links with Pakistan-based drug-smuggling syndicates and ISI officials, said the Punjab Police Chief.

Following Ranvir Singh’s disclosures, the police have also nabbed ISI operative Gopi, who has confessed to having transferred classified documents to Pakistan-based drug smugglers to one Kothar, and an ISI operative identified as Sikander. Sikander is a drug peddler and supplies heroin, the DGP said, adding that all the pictures of the classified documents were transmitted over encrypted apps.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsISI spies, Indian Army jobs, Army jobs
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

No, the death of Stan Swamy is not “judicial murder”. Here is the truth

Abhishek Banerjee -
Multiple media reports and so-called activists have claimed that terror accused Stan Swamy's death at hospital due to medical complications is 'judicial murder'. Here is a lowdown of the facts
News Reports

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammed Yusuf Khan aka Dilip Kumar passed away at 98 at Hinduja Hospital due to age related health issues.

Twitter temporarily restricts account of New Zealand professor for mocking China’s CCP centenary celebrations

Bit by bit, Pakistan readies itself to gift its disputed land to China, while Sindh seeks liberation: Read details

Bengal: Mamata Banerjee announces ‘Khela Hobe Diwas’, to celebrate slogan that unleashed bloodbath against political rivals

Dextrodiwas: PM Modi wishes his fan on her birthday, makes her day

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
557,844FollowersFollow
24,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com