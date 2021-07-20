Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Raj Kundra’s old tweets go viral following arrest over pornography, had made racist and Hinduphobic tweet

Since his arrest, his tweets from the past have gone viral on social media. The tweets are quite problematic on the face of it. In one tweet, he draws a comparison between pornography and prostitution.

Image Source: Raj Kundra/Instagram
Raj Kundra, husband to Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on Monday in a case relating to creating and publishing pornography. A case against Kundra was registered on July 19, 2021 as he appears to be a key conspirator.

Since his arrest, his tweets from the past have gone viral on social media. The tweets are quite problematic on the face of it. In one tweet, he draws a comparison between pornography and prostitution.

In another tweet, he made a sexual joke about scientist Isaac Newton.

Raj Kundra also made a joke that was Hinduphobic and racist towards Sri Lankans at the same time.

In another tweet from May 3rd, 2012, Raj Kundra made a joke that politicians are watching pornography and that porn stars are becoming actors.

Raj Kundra has been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of IPC besides relevant sections of the IT act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Kundra married Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty in 2009 and have two children with her. Prior to that, he was married to one Kavita Kundra with whom he has one daughter. As per reports, the racket came to light earlier in February this year when a woman approached Mumbai Police and accused Kundra of luring young men and women on the pretext of offering roles in web series and allegedly forcing them to making porn films instead. Subsequently, property cell raided a bungalow in Madh area in Malad (West) and arrested five persons.

