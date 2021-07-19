Monday, July 19, 2021
Shilpa Shetty’s husband businessman Raj Kundra ‘key conspirator’ in case relating to creating and publishing porn, arrested

Mumbai Police has named Raj Kundra key conspirator in creating and publishing porn on apps.

OpIndia Staff
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra named as key conspirator in creating and publishing porn (image courtesy: indianexpress.com)
Shilpa Shetty’s businessman husband Raj Kundra was earlier arrested by Mumbai Police in a case related to creation and publishing of pornographic material over mobile apps.

As per reports, he was arrested by Crime Branch. Mumbai Police Commissioner said that the police has sufficient evidence of his involvement.

According to police, a case was registered with the Crime Branch in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing the same through apps. A case against Kundra was registered on July 19, 2021 as he appears to be a key conspirator.

Kundra married Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty in 2009 and have two children with her. Prior to that, he was married to one Kavita Kundra with whom he has one daughter.

