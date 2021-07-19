Shilpa Shetty’s businessman husband Raj Kundra was earlier arrested by Mumbai Police in a case related to creation and publishing of pornographic material over mobile apps.

Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to creation of pornographic films & publishing them through some apps. He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this: Mumbai Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/LbtBfG4jJc — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

As per reports, he was arrested by Crime Branch. Mumbai Police Commissioner said that the police has sufficient evidence of his involvement.

According to police, a case was registered with the Crime Branch in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing the same through apps. A case against Kundra was registered on July 19, 2021 as he appears to be a key conspirator.

Kundra married Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty in 2009 and have two children with her. Prior to that, he was married to one Kavita Kundra with whom he has one daughter.