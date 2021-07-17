Salman Khan starrer ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ has failed to earn even Rs. 3 lakhs in a total of six weeks. At the end of six weeks since its release, Radhe fell well short of Rs. 3 lakhs. Bollywood Hungama reported that the movie had managed to earn only Rs. 2,68,691.

Bollywood Hungama was told by a trade expert, “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai collected around Rs. 1,232 on Monday, Rs. 25,216 on Tuesday, Rs. 25,321 on Wednesday and Rs. 31,972 on Thursday. These are approximate figures.”

The movie’s earnings were boosted by its release in the iconic Raj Mandir single screen theater in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The media portal was told by an ‘industry insider’, “Raj Mandir is a one-of-its-kind theatre. Viewers love watching films here for the unique experience that it offers. It’s a massive cinema hall having a seating capacity of nearly 1100. If you compare the collections of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai to pre-Covid era days, then it’s poor. But let’s not forget that Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’s sixth week is going on. It has been trolled like anything and is easily available on the internet. Yet, to see 150 to 200 people spending around Rs. 110 or Rs 150 or even Rs. 300 per ticket in these Covid times at Raj Mandir to see the film speaks volumes. It also makes it clear that it needs to be released at the correct theatre and then it can do well.”

The film industry has been hit severely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as a consequence of which multiplexes and theaters in most cities are still closed. Moreover, Radhe has released on the OTT platform Zee5 where it did not receive very good reviews.

Salman Khan sends defamation notice to self-styled critic KRK for criticising his movie Radhe—Your Most Wanted Bhai

On May 13, KRK had reviewed Salman Khan’s latest release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, where he kept referring to Salman Khan as ‘Daadu’ (grandfather).

KRK had said that in action scenes it was quite evident that some of the scenes were done by Salman Khan’s ‘duplicate’ (body double). He said that people on set would have noticed the difference between the two but they must be too afraid (of Salman Khan) to point it out. “Because if they would have said, Daadu would’ve asked him not to come to sets anymore,” he said.

He further refers to the lead heroine and love interest, Disha Patani, as Salman Khan’s granddaughter. “Disha is a model and when Sallu Daadu meets her for the first time, he tells her that he also wants to become a model. That means, Sallu Daadu’s age is about 20-22 and Disha starts calling him ‘Bholu cute boy’. After this, in the rest of the movie, she keeps calling him ‘Bholu cute boy’. After this, Sallu Daadu also removes his shirt in one scene. And VFX team has done a great job. They have put up his 25-year-old on this face,” he says in the review.