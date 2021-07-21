We reported earlier how the left lobby twisted a seemingly straightforward statement issued by the government to claim that it was lying about the number of fatalities the country suffered due to lack of oxygen during the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak. While the union government had said that no state has reported any death due to shortage of oxygen, the left-liberal media and opposition parties twisted it to claim that the Modi is govt is saying no death was caused by the oxygen crisis during the second wave of Covid-19.

The newest entrant to join this propaganda wagon is Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut who is back in news for yet another unwarranted remark. Raut furthering the failed narrative, in a media interaction said, “I am speechless. What would have happened to the families of those who lost their loved ones to oxygen shortage after hearing this statement? A case should be filed against the govt. They are lying.”

“No patient died due to oxygen shortage,” said Maharashtra govt

At this point, it is imperative to remind our readers of the Maharashtra government’s statement to the Bombay High Court in the month of May on Covid-19 deaths.

The High Courts were hearing a string of PILs filed on shortage of oxygen and other medical supplies when the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak. A Division Bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and B.U. Debadwar had observed that the COVID-19 patients were reaching hospitals in critical condition and the demand for oxygen had grown multiple times.

At that time Advocate Rahul Chitnis, appearing for the State had said, “No patient in the State has died only for the non-supply of oxygen.” After this submission, the court said it would pull up the nodal officers if they failed to supply oxygen.

Now, it seems Sanjay Raut has forgotten what his own government had said about the oxygen crisis and Covid-19 deaths. As the union govt said, no state had reported any death due to oxygen shortage, including non-NDA ruled states like Maharashtra. As the statistics of deaths, including the Covid-19 deaths, is maintained by the governments of states and Union Territories, it is the job of such governments to report if any death happened due to lack of oxygen. The union government only compiles the data provided by states and UTs to publish the national statistics.

It is also noteworthy that the deaths that took place due to lack of oxygen are already included in the Covid-19 death numbers.

The state of Maharashtra is still reporting 6000-9000 new Covid-19 cases every day even though it was one of the first to be hit by the second wave in the month of March. It was also the first state to face a shortage of oxygen, however, unlike Delhi, the state was able to resolve the issue within a few weeks.

Manipulation by left ecosystem

The official Twitter account of the Press Trust of India quoted a statement by the government on Tuesday which was beaten and battered to take it out of context. The Tweet read, “No deaths due to lack of oxygen were specifically reported by states and union territories during second COVID-19 wave: Govt”.

While the statement clearly mentions “states and union territories”, the entire cabal conveniently eliminated a chunk of the sentence. Soon after the tweet was posted, several luminaries of the leftwing ecosystem, twisted the statement to give an impression that the central government was in denial about the deaths that happened due to lack of oxygen.

Union Health Minister replies to underreporting allegations

Rebutting oppositions attack of underreporting Covid-19 cases and deaths, newly elected Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reiterated that it is the responsibility of the state to record the cases and deaths.

“The Centre only compiles the data and publishes it. Why would we ask the states to underreport. In fact, PM Modi insisted that the states must add the backlog too,” said Mandaviya.