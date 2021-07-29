Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, who has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in the pornography case, has now been accused of sexual assault. Bollywood actresses Sherlyn Chopra, who had earlier claimed that Raj Kundra was instrumental in getting her into the adult film industry, recently accused him of sexual misconduct.

Chopra in a statement recorded with Mumbai Police said that Raj Kundra tried to kiss her, and she had to hide in the washroom to avoid the situation. “I kept telling him to stop as I was scared. After a while, I somehow managed to push him aside and rushed into the washroom. I stayed in the washroom for some time until he left,” Chopra claimed.

She furthered that Raj Kundra’s marital relationship with Shilpa Shetty was going through a rough patch and he was stressed about it, adding that she did not want to get involved with a married man.

Sherlyn Chopra in her police statement revealed that she had filed an FIR against him in April 2021 alleging sexual assault. He was charged under section 376 of Indian Penal Code r/w section 384, 415, 420, 504 and 506, 354 (a) (b) (d), 509, of Indian Penal Code, 67, 67 (A), of Information Technology Act 2008, sec 3 & 4 of Indecent Representation of Women Act 1986.

In her complaint, she had revealed that in early 2019 Raj Kundra had called her manager for a business proposal. After she met him on March 27, 2019 over the same, she claimed, Raj showed up at her home unannounced due to a heated argument over a text. It was then he tried to sexually assault her, claimed Chopra.

‘Raj Kundra asked me to create content for his HotShots app’: Sherlyn Chopra

Further, in her statement to the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai Police in March 2021, actor Sherlyn Chopra had said that Raj Kundra had urged her to create content for his HotShots app, but she had refused as she found content on his platform to be “sleazy and downmarket”.

Sherlyn Chopra told Mumbai police that in March 2019, that Kundra had approached her business manager with the idea of “The Sherlyn Chopra App”, saying that the content she uploads on social media is free but she could earn if she uploads the content on a customized app.

Sherlyn Chopra and Raj Kundra, the creator of Armprime, signed a deal in March 2019. She stated in her statement that she did not renew her contract with Armsprime because she was unhappy with the existing income sharing scheme of 50/50. She claimed that she had requested that the content on the app be erased when the agreement expired, but that the content was still available on the internet.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Sherlyn was paid Rs 30 lakh for each project, and so far, she had done 15-20 projects for Kundra.

Mumbai court rejects Sherlyn’s anticipatory bail plea

Earlier today, a sessions court in Mumbai rejected an anticipatory bail plea filed by Sherlyn Chopra.

As per reports, Mumbai Police had informed the court that Chopra had been summoned as a witness in the pornography case. Chopra had also claimed that it was Kundra who had ‘pushed’ her into doing pornographic videos.