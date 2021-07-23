Former Congress Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar made a startling revelation on Friday during the Congress ceremony to commemorate the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the new state party chief. Sunil Jakhar said that Captain Amarinder Singh handled the farmer protests ably and if anyone else were the Chief Minister, then the Punjab government would have borne the brunt of the farmers’ anger rather than the central government.

Jakhar said, ‘The farmer protesters have entered BJP’s house but if BJP is unable to oust them, it is because the whole of Punjab is standing by the protesters. If someone else was the Chief Minister at that moment, the slogans that are being raised against the BJP would have been raised against us. He (Amarinder Singh) handled them brilliantly and sent them there (Delhi border)’.

Sunil Jakhar said that if the situation was not handled aptly, then the Punjab Government would have suffered the wrath of the anti-farm law protesters. The comments are being interpreted by people as an admission that the Congress party sent the farmers to protest at the Delhi Border.

The protests have turned into a crime zone, with sexual harassment, murder and assault being reported from the protest sites. Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed the Congress party chief in Punjab amidst his quarrel with Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. There are reports of infighting in the party amidst the squabble between Sidhu and Singh.