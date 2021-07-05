In a letter addressed to the President of India Ramnath Kovind, TMC leaders Mahua Moitra and Sukhendu Shekhar Ray demanded the removal of the Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta for allegedly meeting Suvendu Adhikari. It must be mentioned that Adhikari is an accused in the Narada sting case and Sharadha chit fund case.

The letter said, “The Solicitor General of India is the second highest law officer of the country after the Attorney General of India and advises Government of India and its various organs and in crucial legal matters such as Narada and Sarada cases. Such meeting between an accused in grave offences, with the learned Solicitor General who is advising such investigation agencies by whom the said accused is being investigated, is in direct conflict of interest with the statutory duties of learned Solicitor General of India.”

To preserve the sanctity of the post of Learned Solicitor General of India, removal of Mr Tushar Mehta is of utmost importance.



In that regard, we have written to the Hon'ble President of India seeking his urgent intervention to initiate the necessary steps on this matter.

It concluded, “Meeting between Suvendhu Adhikari in grave criminal offences and the SGI who is advising the very investigating agencies who are investigating & prosecuting such an accused person reeks of impropriety & is blatant conflict of interest.” Accusing the Solicitor General of India of ‘grave impropriety’, the TMC leaders claimed that his alleged meetup cast doubts on ‘professional integrity.’ The letter further added, “To make matters worse, this meeting took place subsequent to an equally improper meeting between Mr Adhikari and Home Minister of India, Mr Amit Shah.”

TMC Leaders Write To Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Earlier, Trinamool Congress leaders such as Derek O’ Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, and Mahua Moitra had written to Prime Minister demanding the sacking of the Tushar Mehta. “The Solicitor General of India the second-highest law officer of the Country after the Attorney General of India and advises the Government of India and its various organs in crucial legal matters. such as Narada and Sarada cases,” they claimed.

“Such meeting between an accused in grave offences, with the Learned Solicitor General who is advising such investigating agencies by whom the said accused is being investigated, is in direct conflict of interest with the statutory duties al the Learned Solicitor General of India. We have, therefore, reasons to believe that such a meeting has been organised to influenre the outcome of matters where Suvendu Adhikari is an accused, using the high offices of the Learned Solicitor General,” the letter informed.

The TMC leaders concluded, “In order to avoid any doubt in the mind of the public at large, as to the integrity and neutrality of the office of the Learned Solicitor General of India, we approach you to initiate necessary steps for removal of the Sri. Tushar Mehta from the post of the Solicitor General of India.”

It is notable here that recently, TMC MLA Ashok Kumar Deb, who is the head of Bar Council of West Bengal, had written to the CJI requesting the removal of the Chief Justice of Kolkata HC, accusing him of bias.