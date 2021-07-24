Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a historic silver medal in the weightlifting event in the Olympics, making her the first athlete to win a medal for the country in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On Saturday, Mirabai Chanu finished second in the 49kg category of weightlifting to secure a silver medal.

Silver medal! 🥈



After a tough battle, Chanu Saikhom Mirabai finishes in second place in the #Weightlifting women’s -49kg and earns the first medal for India at #Tokyo2020@iwfnet @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/zLF5Et6NLC — Olympics (@Olympics) July 24, 2021

Mirabai Chanu lifted 84kg and 87kg successfully in the snatch event but failed to lift 89kg as she was placed in the second spot behind China’s HOU Zhihu, who lifted 94kg to create an Olympic record. The Indian lifter successfully 110kg and 115kg in the clean and jerk category, however, she could not complete her 117kg lift.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Mirabai Chanu.

Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021

PM Modi said that he could not have hoped for a “happier start” to Tokyo 2020. He said India was elated with her “stupendous performance”.

In 2018, PM Modi had also tweeted when Chanu had won the Khel Ratna.

Ms. S. Mirabai Chanu has been distinguishing herself in many sports tournaments, both in India and across the world. Thanks to her skills and dedication, this talented weightlifter is an inspiration for all sports lovers. Congratulations to her on being conferred the Khel Ratna. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2018

