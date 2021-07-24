Saturday, July 24, 2021
HomeSportsIndia opens medal tally at Tokyo Olympics as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal:...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSports
Updated:

India opens medal tally at Tokyo Olympics as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal: What PM Modi tweeted now and in 2018

Mirabai Chanu finished second in the 49kg category of weightlifting to secure a silver medal.

OpIndia Staff
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver in Tokyo Olympics
8

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a historic silver medal in the weightlifting event in the Olympics, making her the first athlete to win a medal for the country in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On Saturday, Mirabai Chanu finished second in the 49kg category of weightlifting to secure a silver medal.

Mirabai Chanu lifted 84kg and 87kg successfully in the snatch event but failed to lift 89kg as she was placed in the second spot behind China’s HOU Zhihu, who lifted 94kg to create an Olympic record. The Indian lifter successfully 110kg and 115kg in the clean and jerk category, however, she could not complete her 117kg lift.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Mirabai Chanu.

PM Modi said that he could not have hoped for a “happier start” to Tokyo 2020. He said India was elated with her “stupendous performance”.

In 2018, PM Modi had also tweeted when Chanu had won the Khel Ratna.

PM Modi had tweeted, “Ms. S. Mirabai Chanu has been distinguishing herself in many sports tournaments, both in India and across the world. Thanks to her skills and dedication, this talented weightlifter is an inspiration for all sports lovers. Congratulations to her on being conferred the Khel Ratna”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
562,364FollowersFollow
24,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com