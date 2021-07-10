In a major step taken towards crippling the terror link-funding activities in the valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has sacked the two sons of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, from their government jobs. The termination of the duo came along with that of 9 other government employees, including two cops, with links to terror funding and other terror support activities. According to officials, the decision was taken in the interest of the nation as per the Constitutional Provision.

Reports mention that the designated committee in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, responsible for scrutinizing and recommending cases under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution, in its 2nd and 4th meeting, recommended 3 and 8 cases respectively, for their dismissal from the government service.

The two sons of the most-wanted terrorist and founder of the outfit Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Salahuddin, Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf were removed from their jobs after they were found to be involved in terror funding. The NIA had reportedly tracked terror funding trails of both sons of Syed Salahuddin. The agency said that Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf were found to be involved in raising, receiving, collecting, and transferring funds through Hawala transactions for terror activities of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Syed Ahmad Shakeel, the second son of Mohammed Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin worked as a lab technician at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura. Meanwhile, Shahid Yousuf, the elder son of the Hizbul chief, was working in the agriculture department of the Jammu and Kashmir government.

In 2015 the then RA&W chief claimed Farooq Abdullah had obliged Syed Salahuddin with the admission of his son in medicals

It is pertinent to note here, that in 2015, the then RA&W chief AS Dulat had claimed that the Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin had called up an IB officer in Srinagar to secure a medical seat for his son. He also claimed that the then CM of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah had obliged him. Dulat’s claims were, however, refuted by Mohammed Yusuf Shah, who had in an interview to Hindustan Times said: “Dulat’s allegations are distortions of the true story floated to malign my father’s image” He had claimed that he had ranked 92 in the merit list and that neither his father called up anyone nor his family members met former chief minister Farooq Abdullah ever for his college admission.

Sons of Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin arrested by NIA in 2018

For the uninitiated, in 2018, NIA had arrested Syed Shakeel Ahmad Shah from his residence at Rambagh in Srinagar, for his involvement in a terror funding case. This move had come 10 months after NIA arrested his younger brother, Syed Shahid Yousuf in the same case.

9 others sacked from their government jobs

Besides the two sons of the Hizbul chief, the Jammu and Kashmir authorities sacked another government employee with terror links, Naaz Muhammad Allaie, an Orderly of the Health Department was found to be the over-ground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen and said to be having a history of direct involvement in terrorist activities. Naaz was reportedly also harbouring two dreaded terrorists at his residence.

Moreover, two employees of the Education Department namely Jabbar Ahmad Paray and Nisar Ahmad Tantray, who were terror outfits Jamat-e-Islami and Dukhtaran-e-Millat ideologists, were also sacked.

Shaheen Ahmad Lone, an Inspector of the Power Department was also found involved in smuggling and transporting arms for the Hizbul Mujahideen. He was found travelling with two terrorists on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway carrying arms, ammunition and explosives in January last year. Shaheen Ahmad Lone was terminated from his job.

Two constables of Jammu Kashmir Police, who have supported terrorism from within the police department and provided inside information to the terrorists and also logistic support, were also terminated from their duties. According to sources, one constable, Abdul Rashid Shigan, had himself executed attacks on the security forces.