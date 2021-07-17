Congress party workers in Uttar Pradesh thrashed several computer graduates from Rajasthan for protesting outside Gandhi-scion Priyanka Gandhi’s office, demanding the regularisation of jobs.

According to the reports, several computer graduates had travelled from Rajasthan to meet Priyanka Gandhi at her office in Lucknow on Saturday. These graduates, some of whom have been unemployed for years, have been demanding regular jobs. These computer graduates have also rejected the Rajasthan government’s decision to hire them on a contractual basis.

As they protested outside Priyanka Gandhi’s office, they were reportedly assaulted by her supporters. As a result, many of the unemployed graduates sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital.

During the protests, the graduates recalled how Priyanka Gandhi had criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for the recruitment of graduates on a contractual basis, however, she has been in favour of the Rajasthan government’s to implement the same hiring policy.

“I and my unemployed colleagues were beaten by Uttar Pradesh Congress workers,” Upen Yadav, one of the protestors said.

In June, the graduates had staged a massive dharna outside the Congress party office in New Delhi, lashing out at the Ashok Gehlot government over its proposal to recruit computer graduates through contractual jobs.

According to the protestors, the contractual recruitment would make them vulnerable to termination in the future. They said that the government would pay around Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per month as per contracts, whereas those in regularised jobs are being paid at Rs. 20,000 rupees per month.

Rajasthan has more than 3 lakh computer graduates. Nearly 20,000 of these graduates work in the private sector in various parts of the country. However, due to the lack of government jobs, especially in the IT/computer sector, most of them are unemployed or working in other fields.