Five notorious criminals in Uttar Pradesh who were accused in several criminal cases and were on the run for the last several days surrendered before the police in the state’s Shamli district on July 5 (Monday).

According to a report by Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, the SHO of Kairana Kotwali, Premveer Rana said the accused came to the police station with their hands up. Before turning themselves in before the police, the criminals said they wanted to give up all criminal activities and have decided to surrender. As per police records, all five criminals, identified as Afsaroon, Qayyum, Rashid alias Bhura, Salim and Haroon residents of village Ramda, were accused in various extortion and murder cases. They were recently booked under the stringent Gangstar Act and were on the run.

While on Sunday, another criminal identified as Mahboob reached Muzaffarnagar’s Shahpur police station and pledged to quit crime, reports TOI. SHO Shapur said that owing to his history sheet, Mahboob has been asked to appear at the PS every month.

Yogi Adityanath asks the public whether they are approving of the state govt’s all-out offensive against criminals

It is pertinent to note here, that only yesterday while addressing people during the inauguration ceremony of the Regulator and Forest Constructed Pumping Station near Tarkulani Regulator located on Malouni Dam of Rapti River, CM Yogi Adityanath sought public opinion on his government’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals in the state. He asked whether the people of Uttar Pradesh were approving of the all-out offensive against criminals launched by the state government, to which he got an extremely happy and positive response.

“Whether the government should continue to run bulldozers to trample the criminals or not? “Yes”, cried out the public, amidst cheers of Jai Shri Ram. He further informed that the state government has been, under its ‘mission clean-up’, seizing or demolishing illegal properties of mafias and hardcore criminals and utilising them for the public. He again asked whether the people of the state were approving of this action taken by the Uttar Pradesh govt or not. The crowd retaliated with a big “yes”.

Uttar Pradesh Govt’s ‘zero-tolerance policy’ showing positive results in the last 4 years

According to reports, Yogi Adityanath’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals has given positive results in the past four years. In March 2021, while hitting back at opposition parties over charges of a “deteriorating” law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath had revealed: “The result of the zero-tolerance policy has been that when compared to the figures of 2016-2017, there has been a fall of 65.72 % in cases of dacoity; 66.15 % in loot; 19.80 % in murder and 45.43 % in rape in UP,” he said at a press conference on the completion of four years of his government.

“While earlier no one wanted to come to the state because of a sense of insecurity, there is no fear now. Our government has also taken strict action against professional criminals, mafia elements and others harming peace, and this has also set a norm in the country,” he said, adding: “To the government, a criminal is a criminal and it is also said that he does not belong to any caste or community.”