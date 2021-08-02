Assam police withdraws case against Mizo leaders as 'goodwill gesture'

On Monday (August 2), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the State police to withdraw cases against Mizo leaders as a ‘goodwill gesture’ amidst the friction caused during the Assam-Mizoram conflict.

In a tweet, he acknowledged, “I have noted statements in media by Honble CM Zoramthanga wherein he has expressed his desire to settle the border dispute amicably. Assam always wants to keep the spirit of North East alive. We are also committed to ensuring peace along our borders.”

In order to resolve the ongoing conflict with Mizoram, he has directed the withdrawal of the First Information Report (FIR) against Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram, K Vanlalvena. However, he clarified that the cases against the Mizo police officers, responsible for the death of 6 Assam police personnel, will be pursued.

Special Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh further informed, “Reference Assam Police Dholai PS Case of Cachar district against Mizoram police and other unknown persons, action against Sri K. Vanlalvena, Hon’ble MP, Rajya Sabha from Mizoram has been abated. This has been done at the instruction of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in the interest of de-escalation of the tension along the border. However, criminal proceedings against erring police personnel of Mizoram police and other miscreants shall continue.”

FIR against Himanta Biswa Sarma and 6 Assam police officers

On Friday (July 30), the Mizoram government has filed a case against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six other officers under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the Vairengte Police Station in Kolasib district of Mizoram, an area that borders Cachar district of Assam. The Assam Chief Minister and the officials were booked for an attempt to murder, concealing design to commit the offence, grievous hurt, assault and using criminal force against public servants. The Assam police officers were summoned for questioning at Vairengte Police Station on August 1.

Besides Sarma, the Mizoram police have also named Assam Inspector General Anurag Aggarwal, Deputy Inspector General Devojyoti Mukherjee, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli, Cachar Superintendent of Police (former) Vaibhav Chandrakant Nimbalkar, Forest Officer Sunnydeo Choudhury, the officer in charge of Dholai police station Sahab Uddin, and 200 unidentified Assam Police personnel.