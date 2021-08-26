Indore Police had sent a team to Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, to probe the case against POCSO accused bangle seller Tasleem Ali who was booked for harassing a minor girl and carrying forged documents. As per reports, the team has found a second Aadhar card at Ali’s UP Home, which he had allegedly made to avail benefits under Prime Minister Awas Yojana.

Times of India reported that the team had gone to his Hardoi house to gather more details about Tasleem alias Golu alias Asneem. CSP Nihit Upadhyay said, “We will examine the facts, and relevant information will be used in the case.” The team has left for Indore after investigation. ‘

Officers who talked to the family members of Tasleem and recorded the statements said that the family members told them they Ali was allotted a house under PM Housing Scheme. However, his name mentioned in the list had errors. Instead of getting the name corrected in the scheme documents, Ali got another Aadhar card made with the incorrect name.

Tasleem attended court via VC

Tasleem was produced in the court of Justice Suman Shrivastav, Special Judge POCSO, via video conferencing and remanded in jail. CSP Upadhyay said that Ali he had a high fever and cough, so the Police requested the court to allow him to attend via VC.

The case against Tasleem Ali

On August 24, it was reported that the Indore Police had booked Tasleem Ali for harassing a minor. Sections under IPC and POCSO were added against him. A video had gone viral on the social media networks in which Ali was seen getting thrashed by a group of men. Police had also booked three men for assaulting Ali.

The case took an unexpected turn when Narottam Mishra, Home Minister, Madhya Pradesh, issued a statement in which he said, “As per the report of the Home Department, the man was selling bangles using a Hindu name while he was from some other religion. There were two Aadhaar cards on him, allegedly fake. There is a ritual of women wearing new bangles during Saawan month. The issue between two sides started from there.”

A 13-year-old girl had complained that Ali, under the pretext of selling bangles had grabbed her and touched her inappropriately when her mother went to fetch money.

Alarmed by the screams of her daughter, when the victim’s mother rushed outside, Ali threatened the victim and ran away from the scene. He was grabbed by the neighbours. According to the Police, Ali was found in possession of fake documents. He was carrying two Aadhar cards. One had the name “Asleem, son of Mor Singh”, and the second one had “Tasleem, son of Mohar Ali”. He was also in possession of a burnt voter identity card in which his name was not clear. But in the column of father’s name, ‘Mohan Singh’ was printed on it.

Ali denied all charges against him and claimed both of his identity cards were real.