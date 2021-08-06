Friday, August 6, 2021
Sadhu of an Ashram brutally beaten by locals in West Champaran, Bihar, video goes viral: Here is the reason

In the video of the incident that is now going viral on various social media platforms, the Sadhu could be seen being brutally assaulted by a violent mob as a large number of lathi-wielding people viciously swung their sticks at him.

A seer was mercilessly thrashed by locals in Bihar's West Champaran
A Sadhu of an Ashram in Bihar’s West Champaran was brutally assaulted by locals after which the video of the incident went viral on the internet. The allegation was that the Sadhu had an altercation with a woman who had dumped garbage inside the Ashram premises. The argument escalated and the Sadhu was then thrashed by the villagers after he attacked the local village head.

A Times Now report stated that the village head had gone to the Ashram to sort out the issue, but tehre was some altercation. Locals stated that the village head was attacked by the Sadhu and some of his supporters. Events took an ugly turn later when the Sadhu was surrounded by a large group of villagers and brutally assaulted. The Sadhu was reportedly saved later after police intervention.

In the video of the incident that is now going viral on various social media platforms, the Sadhu could be seen being brutally assaulted by a violent mob as a large number of lathi-wielding people viciously swung their sticks at him. The video shows a shirtless man, the Sadhu, tied with a rope and dragged as villagers attacked him with sticks and rods.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details emerge.

