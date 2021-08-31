Earlier today, the official Twitter account of ANI Digital shared a report about a tender released by the BCCI for owning and operating two new IPL teams.

“BCCI announces the release of tender to own and operate IPL team,” the tweet read along with the link to the report.



The announcement that the BCCI is inviting bids to acquire the right to own new teams proposed to be introduced to take part in the tournament from the 2022 season, through a tender process, elicited rave reactions from cricket fans, who started hazarding guesses over what would be the names of the new teams.

The official Twitter account of CNBC News 18 was also one amongst those who posted cheeky names of the proposed two teams. “Patna Popats, Lucknow ke Lau…wait a second,” CNBC TV18 News tweeted.

Source: Twitter

The tweet was deleted briefly after it was posted but not before it was spotted by several social media users, who were amused by the names of the teams suggested by CNBC TV 18 News.

While the tweet may have been promptly deleted by the official Twitter account of CNBC TV 18, but in this digital age, and especially on Twitter where keenly observant social media users keep their eyes peeled for such gaffes, removing posts seldom ensures safeguard from the ensuing embarrassment.

Notably, several netizens took the screenshot of CNBC TV 18 News’ response to the ANI tweet and posted the same on Twitter.

As per now deleted post of @CNBCTV18Live @CNBCTV18News it should be pic.twitter.com/jxaNFnYMc0 — Jarvo 69 (@_Jarvo69) August 31, 2021

IPL Governing Council invites bids for acquiring rights to own two new teams

The Governing Council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday announced a tender process, inviting bids to acquire the right to own and operate 1 (one) of the 2 (two) new teams proposed to be introduced to take part in the tournament from 2022 season.

“The detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, proposed new teams’ rights, and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Invitation to Tender’ (“ITT”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of non-refundable fee of INR 10,00,000 (Rupees Ten Lakhs Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax,” said the BCCI in an official release.