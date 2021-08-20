BJP leader Kirit Somaiya today took to Twitter to allege that his car was attacked by Shiv Sena party goons in the Washim district of Maharashtra.

Somaiya also shared a video on his Twitter page wherein his car could be seen sprayed with black paint along with police officials, who were probably trying to bring the situation under control.

Today ShivSena Gundas attacked My Car at Washim… Such attack can’t stop My Fight against Corruption.



I am sure actions against MP Bhavna Gavli, Milind Narvekar, Yashwant Jadhav, MLA Yamini Yashwant Jadhav, Anil Parab & Pratap Sarnaik will reach to logical end in few days. pic.twitter.com/aIeJumiQwV — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) August 20, 2021

The BJP leader said his convoy was attacked with stones and ink, adding that perpetrators belonged to the Shiv Sena party, although the identities of the attackers cannot be independently verified.

Somaiya said he was being attacked because of his anti-corruption crusade and hinted that actions against MP Bhavna Gavli, Milind Narvekar, Yashwant Jadhav, MLA Yamini Yashwant Jadhav, Anil Parab & Pratap Sarnaik will reach a logical end in the coming days.

In another tweet, Somaiya shared pictures of his ink-sprayed car, saying that three big stones and ink were hurled at him while he was in his visit to Washim.

Gundas of Shivsena Assaulted My Car, Thrown 3 Big Stone on My Car, which Heat Window/GlassScreen where I am Seating



Convoy had Police Vehicle also. Incident happened 12.30pm when My Car was Passing through MP Bhavna Gavli ₹100 Crore SCAM, Balaji Particles Board Karkhana, Washim pic.twitter.com/xTlecR2deF — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) August 20, 2021

Some people were detained in the case but subsequently released later, a police official said. A case has been registered against the miscreants for attacking the convoy of Kirit Somaiya.

Somaiya says Thackerays had land deal worth crores with late Anvay Naik’s wife

Somaiya has been at the vanguard of anti-corruption crusade waged again Shiv Sena leaders in Maharashtra. The BJP leader in November 2020 made a sensational claim that the Thackeray family had land deals worth crores with late Anvay Naik’s wife.

Somaiya had then said land records of Murud Raigad on the Maharashtra Government Website of Land Records suggest Uddhav Thackeray’s wife had a land transaction with Late Anvay Naik’s family. He has sent the concerned documents to SP and Collector.

Anvay Naik was the same man in whose suicide case journalist Arnab Goswami was arrested and lodged in Taloja Jail.

Somaiya alleges cheating, Sarnaik refutes allegations

Then in December, Somaiya trained his guns on Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik. He convened a press conference in which he accused Sarnaik of cheating middle-class home buyers, alleging that the building constructed in Thane by Sarnaik’s Vihang group did not have permissions to increase its floors from nine to 13 and that the Thane Municipal Corporation had given orders to demolish the structure. He also added that the construction at Thane’s Vihang Garden by Sarnaik’s Group is illegal.

“TMC Declared Both Buildings illegal. In 2012, Thane Municipal Corporation ordered the demolition of 9 to 13 floors. However, no action has been taken till now. OC is not received till date,” he added.