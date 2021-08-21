Madhya Pradesh police arrested six people and detained over ten on Friday for raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans during a Muharram procession in Ujjain on Thursday evening. The video of the procession where the crowd can be seen cheering for Pakistan has gone viral on social media.

Watch young Muslims raising pro-Pakistan slogans in Ujjain during the Muharram event. pic.twitter.com/Wrtxx4nKGR — Newsum (@Newsumindia) August 21, 2021

Reportedly, the Muharram procession while crossing Geeta Colony in Ujjain was stopped by the police owing to Covid-19 norms and guidelines. This irked the crowd who began chanting slogans hailing Pakistan.

The incident occurred at around 10:15 PM on Thursday when Zafar, Anees, Abdul, Ajeej and others began sloganeering. After this, a heavy police force had to be deployed with senior officers rushing to the spot.

Superintendent of police (SP), Ujjain, Satendra Kumar Shukla said that ten persons had been identified on the basis of a video clip. “We have arrested four persons and detained some of the suspects. They are being interrogated. The rest of the accused are absconding. Police teams have been fanned and absconding accused will be arrested soon,” he said. The perpetrators are all in the age group of 20-25 years.

As per a Dainik Bhasker report, SP Amrendra Singh confirmed the incident and informed that investigations are on. A case under sections 124A, 153B and 188 has been registered against the accused.

Taking strong objection Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan warned that “Taliban culture won’t be tolerated in the country”.

“Indians are patriots, barring exceptions. But those who support the Taliban mentality or indulge in anti-national activities will be crushed,” he added.