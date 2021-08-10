BJP has expelled Jitendra Singh Bablu, the former BSP member, who had recently joined the saffron party. The expulsion reportedly took place after BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi filed a complaint with the party, opposing Bablu’s entry into the BJP. Bablu has been accused of burning down Ritu’s house when he was in BSP.

State President of Bharatiya Janata Party Swatantra Dev Singh has cancelled the membership of former MLA Jitendra Singh Bablu from the party — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 10, 2021

Jitendra Singh Bablu, who is booked in a dozen cases, was BSP MLA in the Mayawati government. He held sway in the BSP government and was considered a close aide to BSP supremo and then UP CM Mayawati. His brother was made MLC by Mayawati. Bablu hogged the national limelight after an attempt was made to burn down the house of the then state Congress president Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

A case was registered against Bablu and his associates. He also had to go to jail in connection with the case. Rita Bahuguna is now in BJP. She is the party’s Lok Sabha MP from Prayagraj. She also served as a minister in the Yogi government.

Earlier this month, on August 4, BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh had invited Jitendra Singh Bablu to join the party in a function organised in state capital Lucknow. Rita Bahuguna had then objected to the entry of Bablu in the saffron fold. Joshi had apprised her reservations regarding Bablu to the party leadership. However, the state unit went ahead and inducted Jitendra Singh Bablu into the party. Attempts were made to bring Bablu into the party last year as well, but the decision had been deferred after strong opposition from party workers.