Governor of South Dakota in the United States, Kristi Noem, accused Conservative podcast host Matt Walsh of misogyny and essentially called him a pig. Matt Walsh hosts a podcast on his YouTube and is also a Daily Wire contributor.

Kristi Noem shared a clip where Matt Walsh was seen suggesting that the only reason she was considered a serious contender for 2024 Presidential elections is because she is an extremely attractive woman. She said, “Instead of engaging in a debate about the proper role of government and how it isn’t conservative to tell people how to do business, Matt Walsh stooped to horrible misogyny.”

That was clearly not enough for Noem. After a while, she flagged Walsh’s comments to Ben Shapiro, Editor Emeritus at the Daily Wire. A GIF was attached to the tweet with a pig in it which indicated that she was calling Walsh a pig.

Supporters of Walsh claim that Noem deliberately misrepresented the arguments posed by the podcast host. In an extended clip shared by Twitter account ‘The Columbus Bugle’, Walsh can be heard complaining that Republicans do not use their power to stand up for their constituents.

What did Matt Walsh say about Kristi Noem?

The objectionable comments, which made Noem complain of misogyny, came after concerns Walsh raised about other policy decisions she has made. Walsh says, “Kristi Noem is a very attractive woman. So she has got that going for her. As far as I could tell, that’s the only reason why she was ever looked at as some sort of 2024 potential frontrunner. The hype and everything she has gotten from conservative media is entirely based on the fact she is an extremely attractive woman, which she is. But you put 50 pounds on her and another 20 years, I don’t think she gets any of the hype.”

LMAO she cut out the part where Matt Walsh called her out for refusing to use the power she has to protect the citizens of South Dakota.



“No use for these Republicans who have made themselves useless. No use for @govkristinoem.”-@MattWalshBlog pic.twitter.com/aE2BbyAD1c https://t.co/wn62nXJEyo — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) August 26, 2021

But that was after Walsh said, “I am done and I have been done for a long time with these Republicans who are too afraid to sue their power. What is it that you wanna do, Kristi? You don’t want to use your power here. You didn’t want to use your power over schools to stop them from putting men into women sports… For these Republicans, they expect to do nothing. They want to be given the power just so that they have it and then they want to sit there and do nothing and wait until they are out of power and they can start talking again about all those things they would be doing if they only had that power again.”

He concludes saying, “No use for these Republicans, no use for Kristi Noem.” The ‘misogynistic’ comments came after that.

Matt Walsh responds

Matt Walsh said that Noem left out the portions where he explained why he was criticising her.

One other note here: Kristi pulled this clip from Media Matters. She is using Media Matters to hit conservatives. Also, she cropped the clip to leave out the part where I explain why I’m criticizing her. https://t.co/HRPL7ukvLn — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 26, 2021

In another tweet, he said, “Kristi Noem is angrily tweeting about me because I criticized her. Meanwhile she bows to the Chamber of Commerce, corporate interests, and the LGBT lobby. She’d rather fight with a right wing podcast host. Tells you everything you need to know about her.”

He also said, “No surprise that milquetoast Kristi Noem trots out the lame “misogyny” line. Exactly what I’d expect, and proving the point I was making about her. Don’t worry though, governor. I know my opinion doesn’t matter to you. I don’t work for the Chamber of Commerce.”

What people on social media think about the accusations from Kristi Noem

Liberals on the platform, along expected lines, sided with Noem on the matter although they are not too fond of her. Others agreed that it was misogyny as well.

And to think of all the hate mail I got over a simple political observation. https://t.co/EXTnapkQEq — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 26, 2021

i mean, this is pretty blatant misogyny https://t.co/hjF31b3Ve1 — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 26, 2021

I usually live Matt Walsh, but have to agree that his comments are 1) ignorant, and 2) horribly misplaced! https://t.co/FKPlbQ3B8V — Robin Miller (@Eugena_03) August 26, 2021

A lot of people were just there for the entertainment.

They’re eating their own and I am enjoying every minute of it. https://t.co/GdJONKTCz3 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 26, 2021

But there were others who were disgusted by her conduct too.

I may be way off base here, Kristi Noem, but it seems to me the proper role of government is to govern. https://t.co/xFaVhF8jMz — matomata (@matomata0) August 26, 2021

I can’t believe I ever thought you had a shot at higher office once. You’re an absolute pathetic sell out. https://t.co/UXQ9MzFww0 — Unmarked Minivan RETURNS! (@UnmarkdMiniVan) August 26, 2021

Matt Walsh has his fair amount of support as well.

I really liked her before she caved on gender issues! But now to see her fight harder against Matt who really cares about protecting kids she resorts the the feminist drum beat of calling him a misogynist! 100% typical argument from a women who can’t stand up to real issues! https://t.co/YFtOp4XFQG — JustJen🇺🇸❤️ (@HoppJen) August 26, 2021

You’re angry-tweeting at a podcast host, when you should be standing up to the NCAA and the Chamber of Commerce. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 26, 2021

There is significant resentment brewing among the Conservative base against the Republican establishment for quite some time. It was what led to the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States of America.

In the post-Trump era, Governors such as Ron DeSantis of Florida have emerged as popular figures the Republican vote-base is rallying around while others such as Noem have been receiving a lot of stick for what they perceive as refusal to stand by their constituents.