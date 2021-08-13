Friday, August 13, 2021
Four-year-old killed, seven injured in grenade attack on BJP leader’s house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

The infant Veer succumbed to the injuries during the treatment at the government medical college hospital in Rajouri on Thursday midnight. The body has been handed over to the family for last rites, said officials.

OpIndia Staff
BJP leader Jasbir Singh's house attacked with grenades, child dead
Child killed in grenade attack on BJP leader's house in Rajouri, J and K/ Image Source: News18
4

A four-year-old child was killed, and seven family members of a local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader were seriously injured after an explosion ripped through his house in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, August 12.

According to the reports, a bomb was hurled at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jasbir Singh’s house in the Khandli area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district by unknown assailants on Thursday. The attack on the BJP leader’s house killed a four-year-old kid named Veer, the nephew of Jasbir Singh.

Jammu and Kashmir ADGP said that that the grenade attack was carried out by unknown persons on BJP leader Jasbir Singh’s house in the Khandli area of Rajouri when the family was on their terrace.

The People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) has claimed responsibility for the terror attack. The security officials are probing the attack on the BJP leader’s house.

Visuals from the house show extensive damage. As per reports, another 7-year-old child has been injured too, as per reports.

Meanwhile, massive security has been deployed in Rajouri following the grenade attack at Jasbir Singh’s residence.

The BJP has strongly condemned the attack on its leader and demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. The incident has fuelled protests in the valley alleging that Singh was not provided with enough security.

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina said Pakistan was orchestrating the terror attacks on BJP leaders. “We strongly condemn the attack. Police should immediately arrest the terrorists responsible for it,” he said.

Just days ago, another BJP leader, Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool and his wife, also a Panchayat member, were shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag on August 9.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

