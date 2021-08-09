On Monday (August 9) afternoon, BJP Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Bhat and his wife Jawahara Banoo were gunned down by Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terrorists. The incident took place at Lal Chowk area in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

The development was confirmed on Twitter by Kashmiri journalist Aditya Raj Kaul. “BJP Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Bhat and his wife Jawahara Banoo killed by terrorists inside their house in Lalchowk of South Kashmir’s Anantnag. Terrorists escaped after the terror attack. Cold blooded murder by Pakistan sponsored Islamist terrorists. More details awaited,” he informed.

#BREAKING: BJP Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Bhat and his wife Jawahara Banoo killed by terrorists inside their house in Lalchowk of South Kashmir’s Anantnag. Terrorists escaped after the terror attack. Cold blooded murder by Pakistan sponsored Islamist terrorists. More details awaited. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 9, 2021

While speaking to Kashmir News Observer (KNO), an official informed that the duo was rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag for immediate medical attention. However, they succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead on arrival. The official added that the area has been cordoned off to nab the terrorists.

As per a report in Greater Kashmir, the IGP has stated that Let terrorists are behind the murder.

Past attacks on BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier in March, a group of terrorists opened fire at the guard post of BJP leader Anwar Khan’s residence in Nowgam, North Kashmir. One sentry who was critically injured in the attack succumbed to his injuries. In 2018, terrorists had opened fire at Anwar Khan in the Pulwama district where a police officer who was guarding him was injured in the attack. Khan however had escaped unhurt. In March, a Municipal council meeting in Sopore, which was being chaired by State Secretary of BJP Fareeda Khan, was attacked by unidentified terrorist/terrorists. It resulted in the death of two people including one police personnel.

In June this year, BJP leader Rakesh Pandita was shot dead by terrorists. Prior to that, in February 2021, the popular Krishna Dhaba in Srinagar was attacked, where the owner’s son was critically injured. The young man had later succumbed to bullet injuries.