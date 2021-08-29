A photograph has gone viral on the internet where it is being claimed that a feminist girl from Delhi has filed a complaint against Coca Cola alleging that its bottles are shaped like a penis. The girl in the photograph has been identified as Priyanka Paul.

The photograph has gone viral on the internet, having been shared widely by pages on Facebook and Instagram and accounts on Twitter. However, we can confirm that the claim is fake and has been confirmed to be fake by the girl seen in the photo on Instagram.

Priyanka Paul, who goes by the username ‘artwhoring‘ on Instagram, has shared multiple screenshots of the viral posts, calling them out for peddling fake news. She has updated her bio on the platform to clarify that she has not, in fact, sued Coca Cola.

Source: Priyanka Paul aka ‘artwhoring’

In one her stories on Instagram, she has said, “The fact that so many people thought this was funny enough to post on their pages is what’s taking the cake for me, like it’s really not that funny, even for satire.”

In another story, Priyanka Paul said, “Everyday I come on this site to be just blown away by the sheer dingbat-ness of the average Indian audience, use my face for better things than the most unfunny kind of incel humour I’ve ever seen, and people are really asking me if this is real.”

Source: Priyanka Paul aka ‘artwhoring’

Priyanka Paul has also said that those spreading the photograph should at least tell people it is not real.

She also said that the lack of orginality in the Indian ‘meme community’ is saddening. Paul also wondered whether the meme pages have a WhatsApp group because many of them were sharing the photograph.

The ‘feminist girl from Delhi’ also wondered whether it was some “savarna feminist sh*t”.

The ‘feminist girl from Delhi’ meme was shared by pages with enormous reaches. She shared a post saying “1 million”, we are not sure whether she was referring to ‘likes’ on the post or the followers the page had.

Paul also made a post saying that the claims made in the photograph was not real. She also told people to stop asking if it was real.

Thus, it appears clear that the viral post, although it has been shared widely, is not real as the person in the photograph itself has confirmed that it is not.