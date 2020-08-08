Saturday, August 8, 2020
‘Who are you to tell me what my ancestors fought for?’ Instagram blogger receives rape and death threats for celebratory post on Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

The Hindu blogger received a lot of hate texts for her post following which she suffered a breakdown. wanderingkamya was deeply hurt by the comments she received and the bullying she suffered.

OpIndia Staff
Instagram nlogger wanderingkamya received death and rape threats for celebratory post on Ram Mandir
Image Credits: wanderingkamya/Instagram
Kamya, a British Instagram blogger, had a breakdown on social media recently after she was brutally trolled on the social media platform following a celebratory post on Instagram regarding the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony on the 5th of August. Kamya, who posts under the username wanderingkamya, had posted a ‘Happy Diwali’ message on her Instagram account on the 5th of August.

In her Instagram post, wanderingkamya said, “This day marks the single biggest reclamation of indigenous heritage that we’ve seen in decades – the reconstruction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.” She added, “Ayodhya is to Hindus like the Vatican is to Christians. It is easily one of the most sacred sites and is central in the Ramayana. Whilst colonial agents love to dismiss the Ramayana and pretty much the entire Hindu philosophy as myth; this is the identity of the land.”

She continued, “And the history of our land, is just as beautiful as it is tragic. Millions of Hindus killed by invaders. Thousands of temples demolished. Mostly through Islamic conquest but also British conquest. And in protecting our cultural heritage, thousands sacrificed their lives in service to the Motherland.”

“Fast forward to modern times, and we are now a hugely diverse country – both religiously and culturally. But India’s original identity cannot be separated from its spiritual root. The Ramayana is essentially, a tale of values. Deep teachings, codes and guidance in navigating consciousness for those who seek,” wanderingkamya said.

The Hindu blogger received a lot of hate texts for her post following which she suffered a breakdown. Kamya was deeply hurt by the comments she received and the bullying she suffered. With tears in her eyes, she emphasised the horror that Hindus had to endure during invasions by Islamic tyrants and later, colonisation by the British. For that, she was subjected to a torrent of online mob bullying.

In her Instagram stories, she shared screenshots of the targeted campaign against her where bullies had photoshopped images of her tearful face in order to make hurtful memes.

wanderingkamya’s Instagram story

In another meme, Kamya was equated with a beggar.

wanderingkamya’s Instagram story

Kamya also received rape and death threats for her post celebrating the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan and the spectacle that ensued.

wanderingkamya’s Instagram story

Individuals, who are known to wax great eloquence on mental health and play the victimhood card whenever people legitimately criticise them for their opinions, jumped on the opportunity to bully Kamya.

In her final comments to the whike episode, wanderingkamya said, “Our temples didn’t magically vanish. They were destroyed. Ancestors didn’t vanish. They were killed. History is whitewashed, to the point where it is denied.” She continued, “Who are you to tell me what my real life human experience is being attacked for celebrating Hindu culture in India when I wasn’t ever attacked in the UK? Who are you to tell me that sadhus don’t matter? Who are you to tell me what my ancestors fought for? Who are you to tell me my sentiments shouldn’t be hurt when comedians abuse Hindu Gods?”

wanderingkamya’s Instagram post

wanderingkamya is an Instagram blogger who regularly speaks up for Hindu culture. In the past, she has spoken against the cultural appropriation of Hindu traditions and customs by ‘spirituality influencers’. She is also the founder of the Psychedelic Society India, an organisation that focus on spreading awareness about psychedelic drugs, widely believed to trigger intense spiritual experiences.

