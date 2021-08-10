Jammu and Kashmir: Granade attack on Lal Chowk ahead of Independence Day, days after Clock Tower was lit up with tricolour

On August 10, terrorists have lobbed a grenade in Lal Chowk’s Hari Singh High Street area. As per the officials, the incident took place in the afternoon when there were many people in the area.

The terrorists were able to escape after the attack. Around seven people have been reported injured in the attack. They were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment. Kishore Prasad, DIG CRPF, in Srinagar said, “At around 2.40 pm, a miscreant targeted a bunker of SSB with a grenade.”

After the clock tower lit up, the grenade terror attack targeted towards the Sashastra Seema Bal Bunker injured several civilians in Srinagar, Jammu Kashmir.

@AdityaRajKaul shares more details with @ShivaniGupta_5 pic.twitter.com/4lZICrCugX — News18 (@CNNnews18) August 10, 2021

Security forces investigation the attack

Soon after the attack, the security forces took hold of the CCTV footage in the area and started a search operation to find the terrorists. By the time this report was published, no more updates had come from the agencies. The attack happened a day after BJP sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Bhat and his wife were shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag.

Terrorist organizations irked by increasing number of Tricolours in valley

In the last few days, hundreds of Tricolours have come up in the valley that seems to have irked the terrorist organizations. The National Flag was unfurled in the Dal Lake area, and recently, the Clock Tower at Lal Chowk was also lit with Tricolour lights ahead of independence day. Reportedly, a hundred feet Tricolour is all set to come up which will be visible from the entire old city.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, there has been a significant fall in the number of new recruits in terrorist organizations. Increased patrols, strict action by security forces and change of heart among the people of the valley have made it possible for the Government of India to improve the situation in the region. In the last two years, the Government has initiated several infrastructure projects in the valley to improve the economy in the long run.