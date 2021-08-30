The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has chosen the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami to release financial assistance of Rs 1341.17 crore to 2.853 lakh beneficiaries in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana– Urban (PMAY-U). Speaking on the occasion, the CM of Uttar Pradesh said that under PM Modi’s initiative the state intends to provide a house to every needy, eligible under the scheme, by the year 2022.

The CM took to Twitter to share the recording of the virtual programme organised at his residence, Monday, August 30.

He captioned his post in Hindi: “A significant step toward the objective of a ‘home for all’.”

‘सभी को घर’ के लक्ष्य की ओर एक मजबूत कदम…



Releasing the assistance to the beneficiaries through video conference on Monday, the CM said: “It is a matter of great happiness that on the auspicious day of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, all of you have got the fund under PMAY.”

“When a good government is elected, every person of the state enjoys all the benefits of the plans with complete transparency and without any discrimination,” Yogi stated, exhibiting immense faith in his government.

According to reports, over 50,000 persons were connected with more than 650 urban bodies in the state as part of this virtual programme held at the Chief Minister’s house. Under the scheme, as many as 98,234 people got the first instalment, 34,369 received the second and 68,250 beneficiaries got the third instalment.

“Now the money is transferred through DBT, which helps in cracking down on corruption and middlemen in the system,” the CM said while sending the money directly to the beneficiaries bank accounts. “Previously, when the money was shared without DBT, the beneficiary received only Rs 15 out of Rs 100,” Yogi said, adding that earlier, out of Rs 100 for example, Rs 85 used to go into the pockets of the middlemen. However, now under PM Modi’s PMAY, the entire amount directly gets deposited in the beneficiaries account.

Yogi Adityanath also used the occasion to assure that if anyone needs money for housing or a business loan and meets the eligibility conditions, he will receive full help from the government without having to give any bribe or resort to unscrupulous means.

Previously, women had to queue to withdraw money from their Jan Dhan accounts at banks, but the Uttar Pradesh state Government introduced the BC Sakhi scheme to make the procedure easier for them, said the UP CM.

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries of PM Awas and Svanidhi Yojana expressed happiness, during the virtual interaction with CM Yogi Adiyanath, that they did not have to offer bribes or use recommendations during the entire procedure.

“Today, I received the third instalment of my housing loan,” Manju, from Barabanki, stated. The Yogi Government also provides free education to my children.” Besides, Manju has also been receiving free electricity, gas connection, Jan Dhan account, and free ration twice a month.

Further, Pawan, a tea stall owner in Agra Shilpgram and one Sheela Devi, who owns a vegetable shop in Varanasi, thanked PM Modi and CM Yogi for providing them with the benefits of the Svanidhi Yojana.

Speaking on the occasion, another beneficiary named Om Prakash, who is a resident of Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh said that no government has given him anything for the last 30 years, but under the Yogi Government, he is getting everything. The CM also directed all necessary arrangements for the treatment of his deaf son, added the emotional Omprakash.

Provided 40 lakh houses to needy under both urban and rural schemes: Uttar Pradesh CM

Meanwhile, adding that his government, in the last 4.5 years of being in power, has provided over 40 lakh houses under PM Narendra Modi PMAY-G and PMAY-U schemes, Yogi Adityanath regretted that before 2017, the people of Uttar Pradesh could not benefit from the central government’s PM Awas Yojana or Svanidhi Yojana.

However, as soon as his government took power, the state comfortably secured first place in providing roofs to the poor under PMAY, Yogi said.

Stating that no Prime Minister before Modi has ever thought in the interests of street vendors, the CM added: “Today, money is being provided to the traders of handcarts for business and with the help of SHGs, we are also putting all the efforts to make women self-reliant.”