Journalist deletes Facebook post maligning Champat Rai of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, court warns journalist to be ‘careful in future’

Journalist Vineet Narain has now deleted a Facebook post where he had maligned the reputation of Champat Rai, VHP leader and the general secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Reportedly, in the Facebook post Narain had alleged that Champat Rai was involved in a land scam.

Journalist Anant Vijay took to Twitter to share an excerpt of the Court order

The case was filed by Champat Rai’s brother, Sanjay Bansal, where he had said that malafide, misconceived and incorrect. Taking cognisance of the affidavit, the court had taken a strong view of the Facebook post and had directed the journalist to withdraw the Facebook post. According to the excerpt shared by Anand Vijay, the Court also warned Narain to be careful in the future. Accordingly, Narain had deleted the Facebook post in question which was against Champat Rai and his brothers.

Background of the Facebook post against Champat Rai and his brothers by journalist Vineet Narain and the case filed

On June 18, Narain, who is currently involved working with an NGO engaged in environmental protection, alleged in a social media post that Champat Rai had a role to play in one Alka Lahoti’s land grabbing case.

In his post, Vineet Narain also attached an application that had details of a cowshed belonging to Alka Lahoti. It is pertinent to note that Alka Lahoti was also been booked by the police, along with Vineet Narain and his aides, Rajneesh and Lahoti under 14 sections of the IPC and two sections of the IT Act.

In the FIR filed by Champat Rai’s brother, Sanjay Bansal, he said, “All that was said in the post were false and fabricated… Vineet Narain has hatched a conspiracy with Alka and the other accused against the family. The sentiments of crores of Hindus have been hurt and there is a possibility of social order being disturbed”.

According to the complainant, when he contacted Vineet Narain over the allegations, his aide Rajneesh abused and threatened him.