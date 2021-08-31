A team of Mumbai police on Tuesday reached the residence of Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam after he announced that he would be organising Dahi Handi celebrations on the occasion of Janmashtami. As per reports, the BJP MLA had organised Dahi Handi celebrations at his house.

The opposition leader in a Tweet said that they were ready to celebrate the festival at Ghatkopar police station but will not call off the celebrations. He also alleged that he is being put under house arrest.

The Maharashtra government had called off Dahi Handi celebrations on the occasion of Janmashtami in the garb of ‘fighting the pandemic’. “Let the world get the message that Maharashtra prioritized saving people’s lives,” declared Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while imposing a ban on the festival.

However, the Bhartiya Janta Party which is currently in opposition in the state of Maharashtra had demanded permission to celebrate the festival adhering to Covid-19 protocols. The Aadhyatmik Aghadi (spiritual wing) of the BJP had organized protests in several cities of Maharashtra against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government which had allowed low-key Eid celebrations in the month of July.

In tandem with the demand, Ram Kadam had sought permission to celebrate the festival of Dahi Handi with minimum people. “All I am saying is allow me with five other people. All of them are doubly vaccinated,” remarked Kadam.

“This Hindu tradition is very old and we need to keep the tradition alive. We won’t be breaking any Covid protocols. But I am not being allowed to move out from my house,” said the BJP leader after a team of police officials was sent to his home.

Ram Kadam attacks Shiv Sena

Kadam lashed out against its former ally Shiv Sena for its anti-Hindu stand. “This government is anti-Hindu and is using the Mumbai police to stop us from celebrating the traditional festival of Dahi Handi,” said Kadam.

Commenting on the party’s visible ideological shift, Kadam said, “This is not the Shiv Sena of Balasahib Thackeray. Ever since the Shiv Sena has joined hands with the Congress they have lost their identity. They have lost their Hindutva.”

“How is it that only Hindu festivals are stopped. Other religious festivals aren’t stopped. The Sena might have left its Hindutva but we will celebrate the festival at all cost,” asserted Kadam.

Police arrests MNS workers for celebrating Dahi Handi

The Mumbai Police has reportedly booked four workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray under Section 188 of IPC for celebrating Dahi Handi in Worli, violating the state government’s order.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande had organized a token Dahi Handi event in Worli today. Deshpande had announced that in defiance of the “Talibani order” of the state government, MNS will organize Dahi Handi celebrations at multiple locations in Worli and Ghatkopar at 06 am on August 30.

“Let us keep our celebrations and our festivities aside for a few days. Let us show some patience and make health our priority. We have been facing restrictions for the last year and a half because we have been fighting Covid-19,” preached the Maharashtra CM while canceling the Hindu festival, creating a huge uproar.

Earlier today, social activist Anna Hazare had lambasted the state government for allowing bars and pubs to open while imposing a closure order on temples.