Maharashtra: Empty liquor bottles found in Mantralaya premises, BJP slams MVA govt, demands a probe

Empty liquor bottles have been found in the premises of Mantralaya of the Maharashtra Government. The empty liquor bottles were discovered from behind the trinity statue at the Mantralaya.

The discovery of liquor bottles has sent the authorities into a tizzy, given that no one is allowed to enter the Mantralaya premises without a pass or without a general inspection. The Mantralaya premises are guarded round the clock, with CCTV cameras installed at various places. Yet, the liquor bottles found their way inside the premises. This has left authorities scratching their heads as to how the liquor bottles were smuggled inside the Mantralaya premises despite such tight security.

The matter will be thoroughly investigated and strict action will be taken against the culprits, said Dattatray Bharne, Minister of State for General Administration. Speaking on the issue, Dattatray said, “This is very serious news. The matter will be properly investigated and action will be taken against the culprits.” Speaking further, he said that the entire security system of the ministry is with the police administration, but the home minister or the police alone cannot be held responsible for the breach of the security.

BJP slams MVA government, demands probe in the matter

Meanwhile, BJP launched a spirited attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government following the discovery of empty liquor bottles inside the Mantralaya. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar said that it is shameful that liquor bottles were being smuggled inside the Mantralaya. Darekar also insinuated that the MVA government is in the interests of liquor dealers, bar and restaurant owners etc.

Praveen Darekar said, “It is very unfortunate, annoying and embarrassing to find bottles of liquor in the Ministry. The discovery of liquor bottles inside the Mantralaya premises makes one question as to how they reached inside the ministry when common people are barred from entering the premises and only those with passes and security clearances are allowed to come inside. Who brought the bottles of liquor to the ministry and for what purpose? This should be investigated and action should be taken against those involved.”

Darekar further added, “Liquor bottles retrieved from the Mantralaya shows the mentality of this government, for whom they are working and what all things they are doing. Who exactly is this government running for? Whether it is working for the rich, working for liquor dealers, working for dance bars or restaurants or working for the common man, the public should know once and for all. An incident that has tarnished the tradition of Maharashtra has come to light today. “As the Leader of the Opposition, I demand that all these cases be investigated,” Darekar said.