Saturday, August 7, 2021
Celebrations begin at his home as Neeraj Chopra scripts history, congratulations pour in

The 23-year-old from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana stunned the sports world by throwing 87.58 metres in the finals, ending India's 100-year wait for an Olympic track and field medal.

Neeraj Chopra wins a historic gold medal in men's javelin throw event at 2020 Tokyo Olymics
Today marks a historic day for India. Neeraj Chopra, a javelin thrower, earned a historic gold medal in athletics, becoming India’s second-ever individual Olympic gold medalist after shooter Abhinav Bindra, who brought similar fame to India during the 2008 Beijing Games. PV Sindhu came close to joining Bindra on the elite list in Rio Olympics but fell short.

With this historic win, the country has now exceeded its previous highest haul of six medals from the 2012 London Olympics. Wrestler Bajrang Punia had won India’s 6th medal. As Neeraj Chopra scripted history making the Tokyo 2020 Games India’s best-ever Olympics campaign, congratulatory messages have started to pour in.

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to write: History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold.

“History has been made, Milkha Singh Ji’s wish is fulfilled as India wins first ever Olympic medal in Athletics! A golden moment 4 India as Neeraj Chopra won Olympic Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020 Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on this historic achievement! #Cheer4India”, Tweeted former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The Indian Army has congratulated the Gold Medalist as well, its own Subedar.

Others have congratulated the athlete on his incredible achievement as well.

Meanwhile, celebrations are underway at Neeraj Chopra’s house.

Celebrations at Neeraj Chopra’s house (Source: News18)

Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal win marked an end to India’s run in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Silver-medal winner Mirabai Chanu had won the first medal for the country. Shuttler PV Sindhu, Boxer Lovlina Borgohain, Indian men’s hockey team and wrestler Bajrang Punia won bronze medals. Wrestler Ravi Dahiya won the silver medal.

With this remarkable win, Neeraj Chopra will be taking the flag for India at the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony.

Searched termsNeeraj Chopra gold medal
