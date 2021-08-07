Saturday, August 7, 2021
Neeraj Chopra’s historic Gold medal at Tokyo Olympics triggers a meme fest on Twitter

OpIndia Staff
448

Ace Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra today created history by winning the first athletic medal for India in a century. Chopra won the Gold Medal at the Tokyo Olympics in the Javelin Throw event on Saturday. In doing so, he ended India’s century-long wait for an Olympic medal in athletics.

Chopra’s historic Gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics threw the country into ecstasy. Celebrations were seen in different parts of the country, especially Haryana, the home state of gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

The reactions on social media was no different. His gold medal sparked a wide range of emotions online, with thousands of people, including notable personalities, wishing the Olympian for adding a gold medal to the tally of India’s medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

The victory also triggered a wild meme fest on Twitter as social media users took to the microblogging website to express their joy and delight at the Javelin thrower’s extraordinary performance in the finals to clinch the gold medal.

One of the Twitter users shared an image of Amit Shah speaking to someone on a mobile phone along with the caption: “barkha ko khol do…usko sorry bolo aur meri taraf se ek priya-GOLD biscuit khila do.”

Another user shared the iconic customary meme from the Lagaan movie that is shared every time an Indian team or individual wins in a particular sport.

Yet another Twitter user celebrated Chopra’s gold medal by taking a dig at the way people smuggled in gold from Dubai.

Many others shared popular memes on Neeraj Chopra’s victory to mock Virat Kohli and the Indian Cricket Team.

Some others memes heaping praises on Neeraj Chopra were also shared.

Neeraj Chopra scripts history, wins Gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra created history on Saturday after he won a Gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, ending a 100-year wait for India in track and field at Olympics. The last Indian medal in athletics came in 1920.

Already considered as among the top contenders for the Gold, the 23-year-old Chopra raised the country’s expectations by topping the qualification round with a stunning first-round throw of 86.59m. Chopra started off by throwing 87.03 m in his first round in the finals, followed by 87.58 metres in his second attempt. Although he managed to throw only 76.79 m in his third attempt, his second throw of 87.58 was enough to earn him a gold medal.

