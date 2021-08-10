Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was spotted dancing at a wedding without mask after criticising Senator Rand Paul for urging people to resist mask mandates and other federal guidelines. The ‘Squad’ member was spotted dancing and making merry mask-less at the wedding in her home state of Michigan, which has a “substantial” Covid-19 transmission.

A video of the event was shared on Instagram by Bassam Saleh, a wedding band in Dearborn, Michigan. Rashida Tlaib also posed for photos where she can be observed without a mask. “The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again,” Tlaib said of Paul in a tweet.

“People are getting sick and dying 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19. He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus,” she added.

The hypocrisy on her part has attracted a lot of criticism on social media from commentators and her Republican opponents alike.

Rand Paul urges American to resist mask mandates.



Rashida Tlaib slams Sen. Paul on TW.



Then, Tlaib is caught dancing maskless… in an CDC designated "orange" county (high transmission).



LEFTISTS DON'T BELIEVE THEIR OWN MANDATES.



Stop obeying, for goodness sake. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) August 10, 2021

“Rashida Tlaib spotted dancing maskless at large indoor gathering in CDC 'orange' zone”



Democrats are going maskless while forcing mask mandates on vaccinated Americans ‼️https://t.co/sD2MhOcYXs pic.twitter.com/7PxnivGkLs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 10, 2021

Her move comes only days after former US President Barack Obama was heavily criticised for holding a birthday bash without vaccine and mask requirements. Obama was spotted without wearing a mask as well. People pointed it out while criticising Tlaib as well.

When you wanna party without a mask but you can't get invited to Obama's. @RashidaTlaib is a FRAUD. pic.twitter.com/e44NaiMoTD — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) August 10, 2021

I don't care if you believe something different than me…



What I find most troublesome is the hypocrisy.



"You must wear a mask at all times."



[Rashida Tlaib dancing maskless.]



"You must minimize your carbon footprint."



[Flies in private jet to Obama's birthday party.] — Ryan Stephens | Getting Dialed In 📈 (@ryanstephens) August 10, 2021

Social media users criticised Tlaib as well.

Where is the mask and social distancing @RashidaTlaib ? pic.twitter.com/62X47nLVTb — أحمد النجار (@River_folk) August 10, 2021

Give a mask to Rashida Tlaib. She still does not know that #coronavirus is not over. pic.twitter.com/YdvTfzXcFP — saravegas11 (@saravegas111) August 10, 2021

Earlier, fellow ‘Squad’ member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was spotted wearing a mask for a photo-op for the camera, only to remove it as soon as it was over.

AOC joins in on the DC mask theater for a photo op, only to remove it as soon as the camera is down. pic.twitter.com/cRQwE6yy9U — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2021

Democratic politicians have been often spotted violating their own positions on Covid restrictions after condemning others for violating them. Rashida Tlaib has joined the long list of politicians who failed to live up the restrictions she wants others to live by.