Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib spotted at wedding dancing without mask after criticising Senator for opposing mandates

The hypocrisy on her part has attracted a lot of criticism on social media from commentators and her Republican opponents alike.

Image Credit: Screenshot/Twitter/Suburban Black Man
Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib was spotted dancing at a wedding without mask after criticising Senator Rand Paul for urging people to resist mask mandates and other federal guidelines. The ‘Squad’ member was spotted dancing and making merry mask-less at the wedding in her home state of Michigan, which has a “substantial” Covid-19 transmission.

A video of the event was shared on Instagram by Bassam Saleh, a wedding band in Dearborn, Michigan. Rashida Tlaib also posed for photos where she can be observed without a mask. “The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again,” Tlaib said of Paul in a tweet.

“People are getting sick and dying 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19. He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus,” she added.

Her move comes only days after former US President Barack Obama was heavily criticised for holding a birthday bash without vaccine and mask requirements. Obama was spotted without wearing a mask as well. People pointed it out while criticising Tlaib as well.

Social media users criticised Tlaib as well.

Earlier, fellow ‘Squad’ member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was spotted wearing a mask for a photo-op for the camera, only to remove it as soon as it was over.

Democratic politicians have been often spotted violating their own positions on Covid restrictions after condemning others for violating them. Rashida Tlaib has joined the long list of politicians who failed to live up the restrictions she wants others to live by.

