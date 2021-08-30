River and ocean water from 115 Nations and seven continents to be poured in the main sanctum of Ram Mandir: Details

On August 25, Delhi Study Group (DSG), an NGO from Delhi, completed its mission to procure pure river and ocean water from 115 nations spread across seven continents. The collected water will be poured into the main sanctum of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Dr Vijay Jolly, Ex-Delhi BJP MLA and President of DSG, said, “When people could not travel from one nation to another in corona times, we with blessings of Bhagwan Ram, succeeded in our historical mission of faith and belief.”

The noble mission of collecting water from across the world was commenced a year ago. While talking to OpIndia, Dr Jolly said that he drew the inspiration for the mission from BJP Leader L.K. Advani, Late VHP International President Ashok Singhal & Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He further added, “Maryada Purushottam Lord Shree Ram was not only revered by citizens of Ayodhya but by millions of worshippers across the world in modern times.”

When he appealed to Ram Bhakts around the world to join him in the mission, the first to respond was Ashish Brahmbhatt from Scotland, followed by Taj Mohammed from Tajikistan. The mission drew the attention of Ram Bhakts across religious lines. Water from each nation was carefully packed and sealed in copper metal pots. When the pots reached India, they were marked with a coloured sticker with the name and flag of the respective nation at Harki Pauri, Haridwar.

Press note issued by Dr Vijay

The list of countries from where the water has been received includes Australia, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Canada, China, Cambodia, Cuba, DPR Korea, Fiji, France, Germany, Guyana, Hong Kong, Italy, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Iceland, India, Japan, Kenya, Liberia, Malaysia, Macau, Mauritius, Montenegro, Myanmar, Mongolia, Morocco, Maldives, New Zealand, Nigeria, Nepal, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, PNG, Russia, Romania, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Suriname, South Africa, Tajikistan, Thailand, Tibet, Taiwan, Trinidad & Tobago, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, USA, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Uganda, Vietnam & Zimbabwe etc. Dr Jolly said that a religious pooja would be performed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence, after which the water will be sent to Ram Mandir, Ayodhya.

Bhavya Ram Mandir, Ayodhya

In November 2019, the Supreme Court of India allowed the construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir on the disputed land. An alternate piece of land was allotted to the Muslim party in the case where a mosque is being constructed. The Government of India formulated a Trust led by Champat Rai to manage the construction of the Mandir.

In August 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Bhumi Poojan for the construction of the temple. The Bhavya Mandir is expected to open for devotees by December 2023. The ground floor of the main temple, including the five mandapas and the garbhagriha, is targeted to be completed by the end of 2023. The laying of stone on the first floor of the temple will also be completed by then. Once the garbhagriha is ready, the idols Ram Lalla deity, which stayed under a tent for decades, will be shifted to the main temple from its current temporary location.

After the establishment of the idol, the temple is expected to be opened for devotees for darshan. However, the construction activities will continue, like carving on the stones and constructing the rest of the temple complex.