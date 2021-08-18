Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday announced in a press conference that four people have been arrested for procuring medical seats in Pakistan for students from the union territory via Hurriyat and terror funding.

Mohammed Akbar Bhat alias Zafar Bhat, who is chairman of the salvation movement, Fatima Shah, Mohammed Abdullah Shah, and Shabzar Ahmed Sheikh were arrested. Brother of Mohammed Abdullah Shah went to Pakistan in ’90s & working as a facilitator of Hurriyat: J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh pic.twitter.com/PjgiBKwnhL — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

DGP Singh also informed that the investigations are underway and details of other accused cannot be made public at the moment.

Responding to media queries, Singh revealed that there were as many as 57 cases of youth from Jammu and Kashmir who went across the border on a student visa and returned as terrorists. Out of these 17 have been killed in encounters, around 14 to 15 are still active as terrorists in various terror outfits and another 17 have been arrested in some criminal case.

#NewsAlert | J&K DGP Dilbag Singh briefs media’ says, ‘4 people have been arrested in connection with procuring MBBS seats for students from #JammuAndKashmir in #Pakistan via Hurriyat & terror funding’. pic.twitter.com/FBWLrXt9qZ — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 18, 2021

Singh further informed that another dozen or so are suspected to be in terror training camps in Pakistan. “The number could be more than 57. These 57 came to our notice. We are working towards finding more such cases where people went on a student visa (to Pakistan) but their coordinates are now not known,” Singh added further.