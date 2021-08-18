Wednesday, August 18, 2021
HomeNews ReportsTerror funding in the name of MBBS seats in Pakistan: J and K police...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Terror funding in the name of MBBS seats in Pakistan: J and K police arrest 4, Hurriyat channels involved

The ones arrested include Mohammed Akbar Bhat alias Zafar Bhat, who is chairman of the 'salvation movement', Fatima Shah, Mohammed Abdullah Shah, and Shabzar Ahmed Sheikh.

OpIndia Staff
J and K police arrest 4 for using terror funding in the name of student visas
Representational image, via Twitter
65

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh on Wednesday announced in a press conference that four people have been arrested for procuring medical seats in Pakistan for students from the union territory via Hurriyat and terror funding.

The ones arrested include Mohammed Akbar Bhat alias Zafar Bhat, who is chairman of the ‘salvation movement’, Fatima Shah, Mohammed Abdullah Shah, and Shabzar Ahmed Sheikh. Reportedly, the brother of Mohammed Abdullah Shah had settled in Pakistan in the ’90s where he worked as a facilitator of Hurriyat. 

DGP Singh also informed that the investigations are underway and details of other accused cannot be made public at the moment. 

Responding to media queries, Singh revealed that there were as many as 57 cases of youth from Jammu and Kashmir who went across the border on a student visa and returned as terrorists. Out of these 17 have been killed in encounters, around 14 to 15 are still active as terrorists in various terror outfits and another 17 have been arrested in some criminal case.

Singh further informed that another dozen or so are suspected to be in terror training camps in Pakistan. “The number could be more than 57. These 57 came to our notice. We are working towards finding more such cases where people went on a student visa (to Pakistan) but their coordinates are now not known,” Singh added further.  

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKashmir police, Hurriyat funding, Pakistan terrorist training
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
568,197FollowersFollow
24,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com