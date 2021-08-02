Tripura: As Abhishek Banerjee bemoans democracy, video of TMC workers attacking media emerges, spokesperson asks police to ‘wear bangles’

Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Chief Minister’s nephew- Abhishek Banerjee’s convoy allegedly came under attack in Tripura on Monday.

#NewsAlert | #TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee claims his convoy was attacked by #BJP workers in #Tripura.



Listen in to Saugata Roy, TMC leader



Shreyashi with details. pic.twitter.com/AtXHQr04ZS — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 2, 2021

In the video, some men holding BJP flags can be seen trying to stop Banerjee’s car. As Banerjee’s convoy slowed down, one unidentified man tried to smash the windshield of the car with a stick. “Go Back” slogans were also raised against Banerjee by the detractors.

Crying foul, the TMC workers lodged a protest accusing BJP of the attack. One TMC spokesperson Sudip Raha can be heard screaming and hurling sexist comments at the Tripura Police asking them to “wear bangles”.

TMC workers protest in Tripura

TMC official attacks media

OSD to Chief Minister of Tripura- Sanjay Mishra took to Twitter to share a video of a TMC worker attacking the media. “Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee’s hooliganism in Tripura. His PSO beats up a local journalist,” he Tweeted.

Posters vandalized on Sunday night

Just ahead of Banerjee’s visit, several posters and banners featuring him and Mamata Banerjee were found torn triggering a war of words.

TMC leader Ashish Lal Singh who has recently been given charge of Tripura said several posters from the airport to Gorkha Basti were damaged on Sunday night. Accusing BJP of wrongdoings, he threatened to register a protest on the issue.

However, dismissing the claims made by TMC, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said the party does not consider TMC as a “political competitor”. “They can lodge an FIR if they like. They are coming here to do political tourism but we are just not bothered with them,” he remarked.

“Attack on democracy” cries Abhishek Banerjee

Sharing the video of the attack, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee ironically commented on the “democratic situation” of Tripura. “Democracy in Tripura under @BJP4India rule! Well done @BjpBiplab for taking the state to new heights,” he Tweeted.

Democracy in Tripura under @BJP4India rule!



Well done @BjpBiplab for taking the state to new heights. pic.twitter.com/3LoOE28CpW — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) August 2, 2021

Banerjee in his previous Tweet on Tripura Police holding back I-Pac employees for Covid-19 test had claimed that the BJP is scared of TMC.

Shocked & Stunned to hear about the ruthless violence that has transpired at the #AssamMizoramBorder. My condolences to the bereaved families.



Such unremitting incidents under @BJP4India‘s watch have invited the death of democracy in our nation.



INDIA DESERVES BETTER! — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) July 27, 2021

Abhishek Banerjee is reportedly on a one-day visit to chalk out a new organizational set-up in Tripura to take the BJP head-on in the state. As per reports, Banerjee was to start his journey in Tripura from the famous Mathabari Mandir.

Tomorrow, National General Secretary of @AITCofficial and Hon’ble MP, Shri @abhishekaitc will be visiting #Tripura.



After seeking blessings from Maa Tripureshwari at Tripureshwari temple (12:00 Noon), he will address the press at Hotel Polo Towers, Agartala (3:30PM). pic.twitter.com/RZ0meYynbj — AITC Tripura (@AITC4Tripura) August 1, 2021

Democracy in West Bengal

After witnessing the gruesome post-poll violence in West Bengal, one can simply not use the words TMC and democracy in a single sentence.

The NHRC after visiting 311 spots in 20 days and carrying out an extensive inquiry in the matter, concluded that the current situation of the state, is a manifestation of ‘Law of Ruler’, instead of ‘Rule of Law’.

Attaching details of the same, the NHRC report stated that it collected a whopping 1979 number of complaints from 23 districts where incidents of violence had taken place post-Mamata Banerjee’s May 2 win. The number of complaints is still on a rise. From lynchings to hanging BJP workers to death to gangrape of BJP supporters, the state has been marred by violence by the TMC for almost three months now.

Victims threatened of dire consequences

Enough and more victims of rape and sexual assault are being pressurized to take back their complaints especially after the matter sub judice in the Supreme Court.

In an interview with OpIndia, a victim of the brutal barbarism unleashed by the TMC revealed how after being gangraped she was being threatened even after the incident.

Ritu also revealed that the police are hand in gloves with the TMC in West Bengal. She and her father are now being threatened and forced to join the TMC.

“TMC leaders are constantly threatening us by saying ‘Agar tum TMC mein nahi aaye… to tumahre ghar ko jala denge..papa aur tumko maar denge… Police ke paas jaoge to police bhi tumahara rape karegi agar unhe pata chal gaya ki tum BJP ki ho to.. Police bhi tumahari baat nahi sunegi,” she said.

She further said, “I m not only one there many other women who have faced the same fate in the village but they are scared and terrorized not to come forward. We thought of going to the police the next day but the police were already in collusion with TMC leaders. They were helping them so due to fear we did not go to them”.