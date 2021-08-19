Thursday, August 19, 2021
HomeNews ReportsLeading by example: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw picks up trash during Jan Ashirwad Yatra...
News Reports
Updated:

Leading by example: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw picks up trash during Jan Ashirwad Yatra event in Odisha

The Jan Ashirwad Yatra has been planned for the newly inducted union ministers to seek blessings from the people

OpIndia Staff
83

One of the first initiatives taken by PM Narendra Modi after becoming the prime minister in 2014 was the Swachh Bharat Mission or the Clean India Mission. Showing how the ministers in the union govt believe in this mission, union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw himself picked up trash after an event in Odisha.

Union Railway and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw along with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan arrived in Odisha today to embark on their Jan Ashirwad Yatra. The Yatra has been planned for the newly inducted ministers to seek blessings from the people. The two ministers reached Bhubaneswar on August 19 to start the yatra in Odisha.

During one of such programs, Ashwini Vaishnaw spotted a tender coconut lying on the ground, which was thrown away by someone after drinking the coconut water. The minister picked up the coconut himself to keep it in a dustbin, showing his devotion to the Swachh Bharat Mission.

As part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, 31 newly inducted ministers in the Union Cabinet are taking part in the 142-day long outreach programme organised by the BJP. The ministers have been asked to tour their respective states and constituencies and meet the people to create awareness about various welfare schemes of the Central government and also seek blessings from the public.

Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan will tour Odisha on a three-day program from 19th to 21st August. Both of them are scheduled to attend as many as 115 events in six Lok Sabha constituencies in seven districts in the KBK (Koraput, Balangir and Kalahandi) region in Odisha.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
568,884FollowersFollow
24,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com