One of the first initiatives taken by PM Narendra Modi after becoming the prime minister in 2014 was the Swachh Bharat Mission or the Clean India Mission. Showing how the ministers in the union govt believe in this mission, union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw himself picked up trash after an event in Odisha.

Union Railway and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw along with Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan arrived in Odisha today to embark on their Jan Ashirwad Yatra. The Yatra has been planned for the newly inducted ministers to seek blessings from the people. The two ministers reached Bhubaneswar on August 19 to start the yatra in Odisha.

During one of such programs, Ashwini Vaishnaw spotted a tender coconut lying on the ground, which was thrown away by someone after drinking the coconut water. The minister picked up the coconut himself to keep it in a dustbin, showing his devotion to the Swachh Bharat Mission.

As part of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, 31 newly inducted ministers in the Union Cabinet are taking part in the 142-day long outreach programme organised by the BJP. The ministers have been asked to tour their respective states and constituencies and meet the people to create awareness about various welfare schemes of the Central government and also seek blessings from the public.

Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan will tour Odisha on a three-day program from 19th to 21st August. Both of them are scheduled to attend as many as 115 events in six Lok Sabha constituencies in seven districts in the KBK (Koraput, Balangir and Kalahandi) region in Odisha.