Neeraj Chopra scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics with a Gold Medal finish at the finals of Javelin Throw event on Saturday. With his medal, India secured the highest medal tally at a single Olympics with 7 medals.
Following his win, the Indian National Anthem was played during the presentation of the medals. It was an emotional moment for a great many, and a moment of immense pride.
#IND National Anthem at Olympic Stadium in #Tokyo2020— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) August 7, 2021
Thank you @Neeraj_chopra1 #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/68zCrAX9Ka
It was a goosebumps moment for all Indians to watch the National Anthem being played at the grandest stage of all.
Goosebumps! https://t.co/cygKw53BON— Aman Malik (@PatrakaarPopat) August 7, 2021
WHAT A MOMENT!!!#Proud https://t.co/3sJCzWKlFo— Mudith.A.Jain (@Mudith_msd) August 7, 2021
Indian Soldier Won Olympic Gold— Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) August 7, 2021
Thank You Neeraj 🙏🌹
It’s a dream come true ..National Anthem at Olympic Podium💪❤️
Jai Hind 🇮🇳@Neeraj_chopra1 पार्टी चालू है🥂
We All Love You 🌹🇮🇳💪🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/47UOgF5zmx
Ladies and gentlemen pls rise for the Indian National Anthem.— Major D P Singh (@MajDPSingh) August 7, 2021
What a moment to cherish forever..
Wowwww.
Bharaaat mataa kee jai @Neeraj_chopra1 saab ..
Jai hind 🇮🇳 #Olympics2021 pic.twitter.com/yeLiudUADn
It was the first time ever that the Indian National Anthem was played on the athletics podium at the Olympics.
It's time for #IND's national anthem to be played for the first-time ever on the #Athletics podium at the #Olympics!— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 7, 2021
NEERAJ CHOPRA HAS WON INDIA'S FIRST ATHLETICS GOLD! 🥺🤩
#StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion | #Tokyo2020 | @Neeraj_chopra1
On Saturday’s finals, Chopra scored a whopping 87.03 meter in the first throw and 87.58 meter in the second. His other throws could not match his feat in the first two rounds but they did not need to. His second throw was enough to won him the Olympic Gold.
Johannes Vetter from Germany, the overwhelming favourite to win, could not manage to qualify for the final eight.