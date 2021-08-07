Neeraj Chopra scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics with a Gold Medal finish at the finals of Javelin Throw event on Saturday. With his medal, India secured the highest medal tally at a single Olympics with 7 medals.

Following his win, the Indian National Anthem was played during the presentation of the medals. It was an emotional moment for a great many, and a moment of immense pride.

It was a goosebumps moment for all Indians to watch the National Anthem being played at the grandest stage of all.

It was the first time ever that the Indian National Anthem was played on the athletics podium at the Olympics.

On Saturday’s finals, Chopra scored a whopping 87.03 meter in the first throw and 87.58 meter in the second. His other throws could not match his feat in the first two rounds but they did not need to. His second throw was enough to won him the Olympic Gold.

Johannes Vetter from Germany, the overwhelming favourite to win, could not manage to qualify for the final eight.