Shalabh Mani Tripathi, adviser to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, has taken cognizance of a recent development in the infamous ‘sullideals’ controversy. There are allegations circulating that the aap, which offered Muslim women as a ‘deal’ for people on social media, was created by a Muslim man, contrary to the narrative that the mainstream media has been trying to peddle.

An account with the username ‘sullidealsXpose’ has alleged that the person behind the app is one man named Javed. The account claims that Javed had two accounts, one with the username @AnonMark3 and another with @AnonHindu4.

With the former account, it is alleged that he used to post derogatory content about Hindu women and with the other, about Muslim women. The accounts were loaded with objectionable sexual content, it is alleged.

Now what if I told you both these accs are operated by the one and the same person – and what if I told you that this person is a MUSLlM??



His name is JAVED, here he's having some chat with a M woman – who gave all this info to us.. [contd.] pic.twitter.com/PIxV2ViuyD — #ArrestJavedAlam (@sullidealsXpose) August 30, 2021

The expose account claims to have received the information from a Muslim woman. A screen recording of the conversation allegedly between the Muslim woman and Javed has been shared where the latter makes some rather creepy comments.

In the texts, the man can be seen asking the Muslim woman about her interfaith love, with presumably a Hindu man. He asks her how they ended up in a relationship to which she replied that he had proposed her.

Javed, who is allegedly the man behind the account asking the questions, made some remarks which could only ever be considered creepy. As per the screen recording, he said that he believes Hindus and Muslims should have more interfaith relationships because it is “beautiful”.

Posing as a Hindu, the man reveals that he had a Muslim girlfriend during his time at college. “I have this account to make people understand this (interfaith love is beautiful) through interfaith erotica,” he says.

Then, screenshots are shared of what appears to be a Telegram conversation. While the conversation does not mention ‘sullideals’ specifically, the conversation suggests that the man, allegedly Javed, had built an app where pictures of Muslim women would be misused.

When asked what about the Muslim women whose pictures were misused, he said that he has “no regrets” because all the women are “wh*res”.

Next conversation they move on to tg, where shockingly & perhaps to impress the girl Javed admits to creating the infamous #SulliDealsApp



Reason? To create a "scenario" where some M women pics're misused which'll "teach 'em a lession"



He said he didn't regret even the slightest pic.twitter.com/P8qwkYQysI — #ArrestJavedAlam (@sullidealsXpose) August 30, 2021

The screen recording of the recording has also been shared where he appears to confess that he created the app and pinned the blame on Hindus.

The ‘expose’ account claims to have found the person making the claims, which they claim is one Javed Alam from GLA University in Mathura. The ‘expose’ account also claims to have found three of his phone numbers.

Later he adds the girl to his contact list & we're able to track him down to his home address..



He is Javed Alam, 23, B. Tech CSE from GLA University Mathura, living in Padrauna, UP and currently working with @AccentureIndia



I've his three mobiIe nos in case anyone doing an FIR pic.twitter.com/wQKB8eJ0N5 — #ArrestJavedAlam (@sullidealsXpose) August 30, 2021

On July 24th, 2021, online portal DOPolitics reported that they had contacted Javed over the matter. According to the report, while Javed accepted that he had a normal conversation regarding interfaith relationships, he denied ever having a conversation regarding ‘sullideals’ with the woman.

He also denied making comments against any religion or making comments that could religious sentiments. He claimed that he said things to impress the woman and there was no conspiracy behind the same.

The report also says that Javed claimed he was a student and he has no intention of getting involved in the matter. And if his actions hurt anyone, then he seeks forgiveness from the public.

When we contact Javed over the matter, he initially did not respond to our call. When we tried to contact him again, he cut out call without receiving it. Thus, we will update our report accordingly if and when he does decide to respond.